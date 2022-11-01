CALGARY, Alberta — The Kraken on Tuesday recalled newly signed goaltender Christopher Gibson from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Gibson traveled to Calgary, Alberta, to meet the team Tuesday and back up Joey Daccord. Coach Dave Hakstol said Daccord will get his first NHL start of the season Tuesday night against the Flames.

Neither member of the goaltending tandem the Kraken started the season with was available for the game. Martin Jones, who started the past four games with Philipp Grubauer on injured reserve, was out of the lineup and did not travel with the team. He is handling a family matter, according to the Kraken.

Jones was in net for Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, making 32 saves. He and teammate Jordan Eberle both welcomed baby boys the previous day.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Jones said afterward. “Just tried to wrap my head around playing hockey today. Sometimes when you’re not thinking too much, things work out for you. That might have been the case today.”

Grubauer (lower body) left the Kraken’s game Oct. 21 and was placed on IR on Oct. 25.

Gibson, 29, signed a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $750,000 on Thursday. He’s started two games for the Firebirds and has allowed 10 goals. He was pulled once and absorbed the loss Friday against the Calgary Wranglers.

Last season Gibson posted a 7-5-2 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage to go with one shutout in 14 appearances for the Kraken’s former AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.