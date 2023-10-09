LAS VEGAS — Nearly two years to the day of launching the on-ice version of their franchise in this very city, the Kraken embark Tuesday on a critical third season against a Vegas Golden Knights franchise that’s already found its expansion-to-champion recipe.

The Golden Knights, who began their own quest in 2017-18 and captured their first Stanley Cup last spring, have long been the stick against which the Kraken are measured. That reality will only intensify this season, with the teams squaring off in a Jan. 1 Heritage Classic outdoors at T-Mobile Park, followed by a stretch run toward the playoffs.

But first, there’s a championship banner raising ceremony here Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena followed by the Kraken’s foray into a daunting 10-game, season-opening run. Kraken general manager Ron Francis said after final weekend training camp roster cuts that while his franchise isn’t “clicking on all cylinders” quite yet, he hopes for a step forward.

“There’s still work to do,” Francis said. “But there’s been a lot of progress from Year 1. We start over at zero like everyone else. You always want it to go like this but there’s always that along the way. So, hopefully we have more ups than downs and have another good year.”

While the opening 10 games won’t make or break the Kraken, they could set the season’s tone. Seven are against playoff teams from last season — including two with a Carolina squad that, like the Golden Knights, the Kraken have beaten just once previously in their history — as well as three road games, with home openers for Nashville and St. Louis grouped among those.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Monday that “there is no measuring stick” with the Golden Knights, at least for the season opener. But even a .500 stretch in those opening 10 games would be viewed by most as a serious accomplishment. And it would go a long way to keeping the Kraken in contention within a highly competitive Pacific Division.

“There’s no freebies, you can’t waste any points,” Hakstol said. “You have to take care of your segments. You have to take care of your business.”

Staying relevant and again making the playoffs is a Kraken goal; and not only because that’s what teams reaching the postseason the prior campaign are expected to say. In the Kraken’s case, a playoff repeat helps a franchise that will also be asking most season ticket holders — those on minimal three-year plans — to renew packages next spring.

Owning season tickets has been a bumpy road, with value plummeting on resale markets their expansion season before rebounding in Year 2. Keeping the value of tickets high — so season ticket holders don’t eschew their contracts in favor of paying significantly less for single game seats on Ticketmaster or StubHub — would appear critical for the Kraken to ensure renewals. And few things create ticket demand and value quite like a winning product.

The Kraken began winning last season, reaching 100 points and securing a Western Conference wild-card berth before making it to Game 7 of the second round against Dallas. To have a shot at matching that feat, the Kraken must keep pace with at least four other Pacific Division playoff aspirants — Vegas, Edmonton, Calgary and Los Angeles among those — as well as Dallas, Colorado, Minnesota and Winnipeg in the Central Division.

Only eight clubs in the conference make the playoffs, so something is going to give with at least one of those teams and the Kraken.

Goaltending will again be key as the Kraken look for Philipp Grubauer to continue what he started in last spring’s first-round upset. This time, he’ll be backstopped by AHL standout Joey Daccord, who won the backup job over Chris Driedger in camp.

“We have Grubi coming back as a veteran, and he’s going to be the leader of that tandem,” Hakstol said. “And we expect Joey to be an essential part of that tandem.”

But goal scoring will also be big, with the Kraken hoping for a bounce-back from Andre Burakovsky and continued progress by Matty Beniers, Eeli Tolvanen, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

They also hope the 40-goal season by Jared McCann was a sign he’s poised to enter elite conversation.

“I think offensively we’ve had a lot of chances,” McCann said of the team’s play overall after the preseason finale against Edmonton. “I feel like we’ve out-chanced a lot of teams that we’ve played and it was good. But we’ve got to figure it out defensively and give Grubi some better looks at the puck.”

The Kraken have swapped out Carson Soucy for veteran Brian Dumoulin on defense as they await the seemingly inevitable debut of AHL standout Ryker Evans in coming months. For now, it’s also a matter of whether team MVP Dunn can continue providing two-way offensive leadership shown last season from the first defensive pairing with Adam Larsson.

All that is set against a backdrop of breaking rookie Tye Kartye into the lineup after the team bid farewell to free agents Daniel Sprong, Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato — who combined for 44 goals as a major part of one of last season’s best fourth lines in hockey.

“There are a lot of things that are different,” Francis said. “Those guys had production, but they also had opportunities at different spots in the lineup. We lost Burakovsky for half a season last year and he was our leading scorer when he went out. We’re hoping to have him for 82 and hopefully that makes up for some of the goals.

“We didn’t have Tolvanen the whole season. He didn’t play a game for us until Jan. 1. So, we’re hoping that helps. Bjorkstrand was coming off the surgery last season and had a bit of a slow start. He still finished with real strong numbers so we’re hoping that does it, too.”

The Kraken have acknowledged that making the playoffs this season could be tougher because opponents will see them coming.

Likewise, as the Kraken will be reminded ample times in Tuesday night’s pregame festivities, the Golden Knights will also be marked early and often by opponents. Vegas now has that championship the Kraken are still building toward.

So, this fledgling expansion rivalry likely won’t be getting any easier for the Kraken than their initial 10-game stretch. But navigating both represents another component of what’s shaping up to be the most important Kraken season yet.