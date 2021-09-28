EDMONTON — One thing a juggled Kraken lineup knew heading into this second preseason contest was their opponents would be a lot more freewheeling than the group of minor-league regulars faced two nights prior.

The Edmonton Oilers, after all, are the team of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, all of whom can make opponents look silly when given time and space. And ample time and room to make freewheeling plays is exactly what the Kraken provided Tuesday night in a 6-0 loss at Rogers Place that had the Oilers looking every bit the offensive powerhouse they’re reputed to be.

The first sign it wouldn’t be the Kraken’s night came five minutes in, when Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was allowed to lug the puck end-to-end before floating a wrist shot between Chris Driedger’s legs the goaltender undoubtedly would love to have back.

Then came the penalties — too many at once for the Kraken to handle in going down two men midway through the frame. That allowed the Oilers to start throwing the puck around and they never really stopped until the final horn blew.

It took a mere nine seconds for Edmonton to score with the two-man advantage as Jesse Puljujarvi converted a bang-bang pass to the front of the net by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Then, at the 16:08 mark, Hyman made it 3-0 on a beautiful three-way passing play with Puljujarvi and McDavid.

Puljujarvi was the one that bought time for McDavid to get free in open space. McDavid took the ensuing pass and quickly fed Hyman, who tapped the puck in the net to Driedger’s right.

And the Kraken, which surrendered three power-play goals after scoring that many in Spokane against a Vancouver Canucks squad filled with mainly AHL players, never could slow the Oilers down.

Brendan Perlini scored his first of two goals late in the second period on a give-and-go series of passes with Devin Shore. And then McDavid made it 5-0 on the power play with 1:36 to go in the period when three Oilers were allowed to jam away at the puck in front of the Kraken net.

Draisaitl eventually corralled it and slid a pass over to McDavid, who easily banged it home from the lip of the crease.

Joey Daccord replaced Driedger as planned to start the third period, but surrendered a sixth Edmonton goal two minutes in as Perlini stood unguarded in the high slot and one-timed a Kyle Turris pass into the net.