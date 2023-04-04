VANCOUVER, B.C. — Going down two men in an early second period penalty kill situation while already trailing by a goal didn’t immediately seem like a Kraken tonic to turn Tuesday night’s contest around.

But the ensuing two-man advantage for the hometown Canucks proved anything but advantageous, with the Kraken getting a breakaway chance once the first penalized player returned, then a tying goal seconds later by Brandon Tanev off an odd-man rush. Jordan Eberle scored a go-ahead goal five minutes after that and the Kraken never looked back in a 5-2 victory over Vancouver that brings them ever closer to clinching their first playoff appearance.

“You’re out there to do a job and block shots and get the kill,” Tanev said of a penalty-kill unit that’s been among the league’s finest since mid-January. “And when you have those opportunities to get a short-handed goal like that you want to bear down and put it away. So, I was fortunate to put that one in the net.”

Jaden Schwartz gave the Kraken a two-goal advantage before the period ended, redirecting a Daniel Sprong shot that touched two sticks before heading in for a power-play marker. It was the fourth straight game in which the Kraken have scored on the power play and the first time since the season’s opening month.

Schwartz also became the fourth Kraken player to reach the 20-goal mark on a night Oliver Bjorkstrand — who has 19 — missed his first game of the season after returning to Seattle to be with his wife, Jill, for the birth of the couple’s first child. Matty Beniers added an empty-net goal late to seal it.

“It’s a character win down the stretch here where there’s not many games left and two points mean that much more,” Tanev said of his team overcoming an early 2-0 deficit and holding the Canucks to a season-low 16 shots.

Coupled with Calgary’s loss to Chicago, the Kraken moved seven points ahead of a Flames team with four games remaining to secure a final Western Conference playoff spot. A Flames regulation loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday would ensure Calgary can’t catch the Kraken.

Meanwhile, Nashville defeated Vegas to remain eight points back of the Kraken with five games to play. The Kraken own the tiebreaker, meaning a victory against Arizona on Thursday night clinches their first postseason trip.

The Kraken could make the playoffs sooner if Calgary loses in regulation Wednesday and the Predators drop Thursday’s earlier contest in regulation. Either way, the Kraken took care of business Tuesday by winning a key road matchup against a regional rival that typically saves its best hockey for head-to-head games against them.

Things didn’t start off great for the Kraken, who fell behind 2-0 in the opening period on the back end of consecutive games in as many nights. But after goals by Elias Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier on the first four shots directed at Martin Jones, the Kraken got one back from Yanni Gourde that sneaked through a partial screen before the period ended.

Then came the early second-period penalties, with Vince Dunn going off at 2:17 and then Alex Wennberg getting called for high sticking 1:06 later. That gave the Canucks a five-on-three advantage for 54 seconds, but by the time it was over they probably wished they’d declined the penalties.

“I think it’s just everyone being on the same page, communicating and understanding where and what we need to be doing on the ice,” Tanev said. “And making things difficult for the other team. Not letting them set up.”

Vancouver’s power play was looking sloppy, with poor and sometimes indifferent passing even before Dunn stepped out of the box. But once he did, he was sent in alone on goalie Collin Delia.

While Delia made the save on Dunn’s wrist shot attempt from 24 feet out, Tanev moments later was leading a 2-on-1 rush back into Vancouver’s end.

Tanev drifted deep into the left faceoff circle, then fired a wrist shot past Delia to tie the score. After the goal, Tanev circled back toward the side glass and gave a celebratory fist pump toward the crowd — liberally filled with boisterous Kraken supporters.

Those visiting fans got increasingly louder as the middle period progressed. The Kraken would take the lead to stay just past the midway mark when a puck popped out to Eberle from a corner scrum and he beat Delia with a close-in shot high to his glove side.

“The goal at the end (of the first period) by Gourde was huge,” Eberle said. “I think for the most part we liked our first period. We created a lot. We just obviously found ourselves a little. I liked the way that we came back. We just stuck with it. It was a good 60 minutes for us.”

Eberle would earn a second point toward the period’s end, getting the initial deflection on Sprong’s power-play shot that Schwartz redirected for the multi-goal lead.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol liked his team’s response under some tough early circumstances in which the few chances Vancouver had wound up in the back of the net.

“A lot of times…when you are playing the right way, even if you get into a little bit of a hole you still have a chance to dig out,” Hakstol said. “The first goal to kind of right the ship a little bit after one was big. And then the kills in the second. The five-on-three to get it done and then you end up finding a shorty to tie the game up, that really energized the bench even more during the second period.”