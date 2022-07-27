There was some buzz around the Kraken’s decision not to extend restricted free agent Ryan Donato a qualifying offer, but he’s back in the fold regardless.

On Wednesday Seattle announced it had re-signed the forward to a one-year contract worth $1.2 million. Donato, 26, put up a career-high 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 74 games last season. His goal total was good for fourth on the team.

Boston native Donato made stops in San Jose, Minnesota and Boston before joining the Kraken. He scored the first goal in franchise history Oct. 12.

He became an unrestricted free agent July 13 but stuck around.

“Ryan elevated his game last season and we’re happy to have him return to the Kraken,” general manager Ron Francis said in a team statement. “He completed a career year and will hopefully eclipse that in 2022-23.”

This story will be updated.