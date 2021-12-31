The Seattle Kraken will have their sixth game this season postponed next week, when they were supposed to host the New York Islanders on Jan. 4.

Due to Canadian teams continuing to postpone games due to attendance restrictions from local COVID protocols, the Islanders are postponing their entire upcoming west-coast trip.

They last played Thursday night, a 4-1 win against the Sabres, and were scheduled to face Edmonton on Jan. 1 before going to Seattle at the start of a three-game road trip. Their Jan. 5 game in Vancouver had already been postponed.

The Kraken next play Saturday, Jan 1. against the Canucks, and with the gap of no Tuesday game now, they won’t play again until they host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The Kraken had one other game in January postponed, when they were scheduled to play in Winnipeg on Jan. 8.

A makeup date will be announced later this season. Any tickets for the Islanders game at Climate Pledge Arena would be valid for whenever that game is eventually played.