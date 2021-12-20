What’s quickly become a challenging first season for the Kraken threw them another curveball Monday when the National Hockey League postponed the team’s second straight home game due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena will now be played at a later date, on the heels of Sunday’s contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs also being postponed. The team had been scheduled to practice Monday at the Kraken Community Iceplex, but those plans were scuttled when defenseman Adam Larsson tested positive right before.

Two players initially tested positive, but one of those results was deemed false upon retesting.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said via email that the postponement was attributable to “a combination of factors, as are all such decisions. Some that aren’t visible publicly.”

Daly declined to elaborate further.

The league announced Sunday it had no plans to pause the schedule amid a spike in positive coronavirus tests, but ever since has continued to postpone games and place teams on hiatus until winter holiday break ends next Sunday.

The Kraken already had defensemen Carson Soucy and Jamie Oleksiak in COVID-19 protocol, while forwards Riley Sheahan and Colin Blackwell had cardiac testing Monday after being released from protocol and would not have been available for the game as they’ve yet to skate.

“From a realistic standpoint, they haven’t skated in 10 or 11 days,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “And there’s always a risk of more tests tomorrow. Of more positives with people.”

The Kraken also will likely be without forward Brandon Tanev for an extended period after he went down with a lower body injury in Saturday’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers. An MRI on Tanev’s injury came back Monday, but he is seeking a second opinion on it before a course of action is determined.

“Suffice to say, he’ll be out indefinitely,” Francis said.

Kraken forward Yanni Gourde was also released from COVID protocol and did skate by himself Monday after the practice was canceled. It’s not known whether he would have been able to play against the Coyotes.

The Kraken now won’t play any games for at least a week, when they are scheduled to play the Canucks in Vancouver. A prior game against the Flames in Calgary, scheduled for Thursday, had been postponed as of last week.