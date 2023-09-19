Inside the NHL

Somewhat lost amid the fervor of another Mariners playoff push and the Seahawks starting their regular season, the Kraken this week quietly embarked on what amounts to a soft opening of their third training camp.

A two-day rookie camp at the Kraken Community Iceplex preceding the actual full NHL squad workouts Thursday won’t set any records for buzz, even with this marking the team’s official return following a playoff appearance that ended in May with a second-round Game 7 loss to Dallas. The Kraken didn’t release rosters or start times for the public workouts until Friday, so the modest crowds and lighter media presence at the rookie portion weren’t surprising even if it represents a key franchise milestone of sorts.

Namely, this is the first time the Kraken have staged a rookie camp akin to what the other 31 teams are doing. And that’s because they finally have a farm system stocked much like those other teams.

“It’s pretty cool to see how much it’s growing,” said Kraken minor league defenseman Ryker Evans, a rare prospect now attending his third preseason camp with the franchise. “There were, like, five of us here the first year. Now, to see maybe 25 guys out there, it’s pretty cool. I mean, it’s weird to say that we’re old — but we’re like the older guys out there.”

It is indeed strange to see Evans, 21, viewed as an elder statesman of any kind given he was playing in the Western Hockey League about 16 months ago. But with an All-Star first American Hockey League professional season now under him, the second-round pick from 2021 has a shot to make the big team and is exactly the type of pipeline prospect any good NHL squad needs.

There were 25 guys besides Evans at rookie camp, among them other NHL hopefuls this season in Shane Wright and Tye Kartye. Two years ago, the expansion Kraken didn’t even have an official rookie camp — choosing instead to invite Evans and a handful of others to join regular NHL workouts for a spell.

Last year, the Kraken franchise finally landed a permanent AHL home in Coachella Valley, Calif., after renting roster space to deposit their minor leaguers with the Charlestown Checkers in North Carolina. They also had their first official rookie camp, though many prospects — Evans and Kartye among them — had to bounce around a bit afterward while the Coachella Valley Firebirds awaited November construction completion of their home Acrisure Arena.

Now, they’ve got a rookie camp with enough players to hold real intrasquad games. They have players capable of opening the season in the NHL. And they have an AHL home and arena awaiting players not making the cut. And that arena is just a direct airplane flight away from the NHL squad should the Kraken need minor-league reinforcements.

As mentioned, three players attending this year’s rookie camp have a strong shot at playing for the Kraken this regular season.

Last year, Matty Beniers and Wright both attended rookie camp and opened with the Kraken. But Beniers was already a shoo-in for that — having excelled in 10 NHL games in the spring — while the team was forced to keep a not-quite-ready Wright on the roster because it was reluctant to send him back to junior hockey as transfer rules required.

And while Kartye wound up playing for the Kraken in the playoffs when Jared McCann was injured, a year ago, the question was whether the previously undrafted junior player could even cut it in his first AHL season. Well, his being named the AHL’s top rookie before his Kraken playoff stint sure answered that question.

This time around, any rookie camp hopefuls making the NHL straight away or in coming regular season months will be doing so strictly on merit and not circumstance.

Evans had a standout rookie AHL season, earning an All-Star nod with six goals and 38 assists. He then was third in team points during the Calder Cup playoffs — his 26 leading all Coachella Valley defenders.

“It was pretty cool to experience and to be able to go that far,” Evans said. “I learned a lot. I mean, we had great guys on our team that allowed me to learn a lot about the pro life and what to do around the rink — like eating-wise and off the ice.”

Beyond that, he learned to handle the pro game’s speed. And saw how “guys are where they need to be when they need to be there” and how that helps games flow much easier. He adapted his own game to fit that flow and found he was more comfortable taking the ice at this camp than prior ones.

Still, he knows his place: Having swapped out his usual No. 41 for No. 39 before camp because the former belongs to newly signed veteran forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Evans said of others around him in rookie camp with less experience, “I kind of know how they feel when they’re nervous the first couple of times.”

The Kraken franchise, just like Evans, has also gained experience with this whole rookie camp thing. Now that they’ve got an actual quorum of players for full drills and workouts, the day might loom when they can dream of hosting or participating in something like the annual Prospects Challenge held back east.

That three-day event, which ended Monday, was hosted by the Buffalo Sabres and featured games between their top prospects and other such rosters from the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. The event, staged since 2015, has grown from just three teams to its current size, though it helps that participating franchises are so geographically close together.

Still, a West Coast version featuring the Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers prospect teams seems geographically doable before training camp. You could throw in Vegas and perhaps some California teams as well.

The games in Buffalo drew near-capacity crowds to the 1,800-seat LECOM Harborcenter practice facility and you can imagine they’d throw some buzz into these rookie camp run-ups.

And right now, as the Kraken look to this season to expand their fan base significantly beyond hockey die-hards to more casual sports observers, it really is all about generating any buzz they can.