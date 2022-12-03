Time to gloat.

“Quarterfinals, here we go,” made up Kraken forward Daniel Sprong’s opening remarks Saturday, hours after his native Netherlands defeated the U.S. 3-1 in the 2022 World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

“All of the sudden during the World Cup, he’s the soccer expert,” Massachusetts native, linemate and locker-room neighbor Ryan Donato shot back.

Sprong, the only active NHL player born in the Netherlands and one of just a handful ever to play in the league, moved from Amsterdam to the Montreal area with his family at 7 years old to further his hockey career. He had Canadian friends in town this week. Still, let there be no doubt where his loyalties lay.

The Kraken have three players from Sweden, a 2018 World Cup quarterfinalist that lost to Poland in a deciding match and didn’t qualify this time around. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer’s native Germany is done, as is Denmark, where winger Oliver Bjorkstrand was born. The Kraken locker room is full of Canadians, who saw their home team bow out Thursday.

“I’m the only one standing,” Sprong said. “I already win.”

He woke up early Saturday to watch and though his team was favored, Sprong said he grew nervous when the Americans got off to a solid start. Christian Pulisic nearly got one past Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert in the third minute.

“I was like, ‘We might be in one,’” Sprong said. “But then (Memphis Depay) scored 10 minutes in and we packed it in.”

Sprong has a few days to enjoy the high ground in relative peace before the Oranje face Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday. Several teammates — Brandon Tanev and Andre Burakovsky specifically mentioned — will be all too happy to dish it back should the Netherlands lose. American Will Borgen might be on the list as well.

“I made a bet with Borgie, won that one,” Sprong said. “That was it. Everyone else didn’t want to bet.”

Between World Cup games, Sprong will look to build on a hot streak of seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past six Kraken games, including points in three straight (two goals, three assists) heading into Saturday’s home game against the Florida Panthers. He scored the game-winner the previous Sunday in Anaheim.

Sprong joined training camp in Seattle on a professional tryout and expired immigration paperwork delayed his start to the season. In his first full year in Seattle, he’s solidified a spot on the Kraken’s fourth line and, with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through 16 games, he’s within range of his career high of 23. That total is from the 2018-2019 season, when he played for both the Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Same lineup

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said the status of center Morgan Geekie (upper body) has not changed and he remains day-to-day. Geekie went out for the morning skate in a normal practice jersey Saturday and stayed late, shooting on an empty net.

Geekie was injured during the 5-4 Anaheim victory and has missed two games. Karson Kuhlman remained in Geekie’s spot on the fourth line with Donato and Sprong.

Wright wraps it up in AHL

Kraken rookie Shane Wright’s five-game American Hockey League conditioning stint came to an end by rule-bound necessity Saturday night following a game at the Henderson Silver Knights. He put up four goals in his first three games, then was held off the scoresheet — along with everyone else except lone goal-scorer Austin Poganski and his assistants, Ville Petman and John Hayden — in Friday’s 1-0 Coachella Valley Firebirds victory. Joey Daccord (26 saves) earned the new Kraken affiliate’s first-ever shutout.

Wright, 18, was allowed to participate in this one-time AHL conditioning stint for five games or 14 days.

Wright recorded one assist in his first seven NHL games with Seattle this season. In the midst of the Kraken’s seven-game win streak, Hakstol said he hasn’t seen a ton of video, but “watched shifts” and stayed in contact.

“He’s getting a great opportunity to play and that’s important for him,” the Seattle coach reiterated.