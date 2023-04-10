TEMPE, Ariz. — Kraken forward Brandon Tanev was already in playoff mode months before his team’s qualification for this year’s upcoming postseason.

His unrelenting on-ice work and results for the bottom lines of a team relying heavily on depth are major reasons Tanev was announced Monday as the Kraken’s nominee for the NHL’s annual Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Rebounding from season-ending ACL surgery just more than a year ago, he’s posted career highs in goals, assists and points while also becoming as strong a force within the community as in his own locker room.

“I’m a very intense human being,” Toronto native Tanev, 31, said Monday as the Kraken prepared to face the Arizona Coyotes with a shot at third place in the Pacific Division still very much in play. “I do try to keep things light. But when it does come to the game, I’m very intense about it.

“I think that’s the way I’ve been raised and the way I’ve grown up playing hockey. I have some fun with it, but when it does come time to work you put your work boots on.”

In other words, no need for Tanev to up his intensity level in preparation for his team’s playoff debut on the road next week. With three contests to play, the Kraken as of Monday held the first wild-card position in the Western Conference but sat only two points behind third-place Los Angeles in the division with a game in hand.

Passing the Kings would give the Kraken an opening playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers rather than facing a champion from the Pacific or Central Divisions. But for the Kraken, winners of four straight, the third game in a week facing the Coyotes threatened to ratchet the intensity level up to something more akin to playoff action when teams see each other often over short spans.

Advertising

Tanev entered the game with 16 goals and 19 assists as the left wing on arguably the NHL’s top fourth line with Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong. That line was also centered by Morgan Geekie a good part of the season before his ascension to “top-six” forward duties.

After rehabilitating his knee last spring and summer, Tanev said he arrived in camp confident it was stable enough to handle his physical style of play.

“You put the time and work in and understand the situation and you surround yourself with people who want the best for you and who care for your career,” Tanev said of trusting the recovery process. “But I think it’s just a lot of hard work and dedication and getting back to where you are. Once you feel great, and get out there and get back into the flow and rhythm of the game is when you start to feel that (normal) way again.”

The Masterton Trophy, named after onetime Minnesota North Stars center Bill Masterton, is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association — with local members from Seattle’s chapter selecting Tanev as this season’s Kraken representative. Masterton made his NHL debut with the expansion North Stars in the 1967-68 season at age 29, but hit his helmetless head on the ice and was knocked unconscious in a game in Minnesota that January against the Oakland Seals.

He briefly came to on the ice, but lost consciousness again soon after and died in a hospital 30 hours later. His remains the lone player death directly attributed to events from an NHL game.

Tanev’s brother, Chris, a Calgary Flames forward, was that team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy last season, so the Kraken winger already knows and appreciates what it takes to be considered. But Kraken coach Dave Hakstol suggested Monday that Tanev may have understated just how tough a comeback his was from knee surgery.

Advertising

“What stands out to me is probably a lot of the hard work that he did it in some pretty lonely circumstances throughout the second half of last season and throughout the year,” Hakstol said. “Going through the injury he had, it’s a long rehab process. A lot of that takes place on your own. You’re not surrounded by teammates. You’ve got to push yourself. You’ve got to do the work and do it to a high level. And the only way you know the results of that is by how you come back the following year and how you come off your injury.”

Hakstol said Tanev’s game hasn’t changed “one bit” despite his career-high numbers. Kraken forward Yanni Gourde, whose own energetic style is probably closest mirrored by Tanev, agreed his teammate tries to “bring as much energy as possible” to help the Kraken win every night.

“He’s awesome,” Gourde said. “He’s a great guy in the locker room, a great leader on the ice. He’s very well-liked by the fans and the organization.”

Tanev used rehab downtime last season to forge stronger bonds between the organization and fans, volunteering to do the first initial community forays once pandemic-era restrictions lifted. He’s become a mainstay at community events, where children instantly take to his humorous “ghost face” impressions — first spawned by a team photo in which his eyeballs bulged as if he’d seen a ghost.

“Something funny and goofy like that was a way to try to connect to people around the community,” Tanev said. “Some classroom visits with kids, or any time you see kids at the games or waiting after practices, it’s an easy way to get in touch with them and see the joy that the Kraken and hockey can bring.”