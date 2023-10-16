The Kraken announced Monday that winger and top penalty killer Brandon Tanev was expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in the season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights, putting his return at mid-November at the earliest.

The worry was that Tanev suffered a concussion when Vegas center Brett Howden’s shoulder appeared to make contact with Tanev’s head near center ice during the third period. Tanev, who had played just over 10 minutes with a shot on goal, lost his balance and fell awkwardly, his left leg pinned underneath him while his right leg slid out.

He was slow to get up and talked to a Kraken trainer while propped up on one knee. He didn’t return to the 4-1 Seattle loss and while he remained on the three-game road trip, he didn’t join the team for morning skates or games.

Howden, who hadn’t been fined or suspended before, was suspended for two games by the league and forfeited $19,791.66. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

“I don’t concern myself a whole lot with that,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Monday of league justice. “I keep track. I know exactly the suspensions that are doled out for the different instances and I try to connect the dots to understand why and what the value of that is.

“But beyond that, I don’t sit back and make judgment because it’s not my call — it’s the league’s call. The obviously made their decision on that one.”

In a video released by NHL Public Relations explaining the suspension, the hit was described as a “high, hard body check that makes the head the main point of contact, on a hit where such head contact was avoidable.”

Regardless of the nature of the injury, Tanev will miss significant time thanks to that hit.

“He’s a really good player for us. He competes so hard every night, brings the pace and energy,” Hakstol said. “He’s been a big part of our penalty kill. You hate to see guys with injuries, especially early on. But the fact is it’s part of the game. We’ll be without him for a few weeks.”

Tye Kartye, who was scratched for the Vegas game, made his regular-season NHL debut in Tanev’s place on the fourth line for Game 2 against the Nashville Predators. During just 12 even-strength shifts, Kartye recorded two hits and tied for the team lead with three shots on goal. He played a little less against the St. Louis Blues and again put three shots on net.

“[Kartye] is a young guy that’s hungry to be in the lineup. But even with the youth he brings, he’s a pretty mature player in terms of his reliability,” Hakstol said, “He fits in well.

“They’ve been a consistent line. They’ve been pretty good and reliable defensively. They’ve generated some opportunities — haven’t scored yet. We’re comfortable with those guys.”

Kartye could see penalty-kill minutes in the future, but hasn’t been used in that scenario yet. The PK group has finished off all 11 penalties so far, so no pressing need to tinker with it.

Hakstol said they haven’t recalled anyone from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League to have on deck, but “at some point in time, we likely will.” The team usually has at least one player — often a defenseman — around, but scratched and waiting in case of injury or if a shake-up is needed.

Last year, the usual recall at forward was veteran John Hayden, who was injured in a fall similar to Tanev’s during a fight. He broke his ankle, had to have surgery and missed the rest of the Kraken’s regular season and playoff run. Hayden would also be a natural fit on the fourth line, where he usually plays when summoned.