A Kraken team that departed Sunday for a four-city, cross continental road trip will be without forward Andre Burakovsky for 6-8 weeks as he deals with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

That was the word from Kraken general manager Ron Francis after the team’s touchdown in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, ahead of Tuesday’s game against the red-hot Red Wings. Burakovsky’s loss is a tough one for a Kraken squad that had high hopes he’d return from a torn groin muscle last February that ended his season at the time he was the team’s leading point-getter.

Instead, Kraken, now 1-4-1 and having scored one goal or fewer in five of their first six games, must make do without him most of the remaining calendar year.

“From early indications, it looks like he’ll be out 6-8 weeks,” Francis said. “We’ll have more details on that in a bit.”

Francis had yet to speak with coach Dave Hakstol about who the Kraken will call up from the AHL to fill Burakovsky’s roster spot. The Kraken already had AHL forward Devin Shore up as a reserve after Brandon Tanev was injured and Francis said he’ll now likely slide into the lineup on Tuesday against Detroit.

The most likely scenario would see Shore inserted on the fourth line while Tye Kartye bumps up as a winger to the third line in Burakovsky’s place.

“My guess is he’ll slide in there,” Francis said of Shore. “At this point that’s probably the plan as he’s up here and ready to go. We’ll tailor the lines a bit and get him in the lineup.”

As for which AHL player would be called up, if any, as an additional forward, that’s where things could get interesting.

“We might call someone up here at some point during the trip,” Francis said. “We have enough bodies for Tuesday and then in-between games, we can get somebody on Wednesday if need be. So, we’re just kind of trying to wait and see.”

Francis was reluctant to talk about whether that extra body would be a minor league goal scorer such as Kole Lind or a more hard-nosed John Hayden, a player known for dropping his gloves and fighting at the NHL level. At times the past two years, it’s felt like open season on Kraken players run at hard by opponents with little fear of repercussions.

The New York Rangers were the latest NHL team to go at the Kraken with extra vigor, with defenseman Brian Dumoulin getting hit hard by Vincent Trocheck in Saturday’s opening period while Jacob Trouba took a run at Burakovsky early in the middle frame.

Jared McCann, a 40-goal scorer who’s endured his own share of opposing cheap shots the past two seasons, finally had enough and went after Trocheck in Saturday’s third period. The resulting fight saw Trocheck throw the majority of punches between them, though few were landed by either player.

“I thought he left his feet a little bit,” McCann said of the hit Trocheck put on Dumoulin, who’d also jawed with the Rangers’ player moments before the fight. “I asked him off the faceoff (to fight). … He said, ‘Yes’ so, end of story.”

The Kraken can’t be thrilled seeing their top scorer be the one avenging borderline hits on teammates. Especially after McCann suffered a concussion in last spring’s playoffs following a hit well after play had ended by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Makar, notably, escaped last week’s Kraken home opener without having to fight anyone in retaliation for the hit, though McCann appeared to challenge him on multiple occasions. The same couldn’t be said for Jordan Eberle, who had to fight Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor just 80 seconds into the game as payback for the Kraken veteran’s hit that fractured the vertebrae of Colorado winger Andrew Cogliano in that same playoff series.

Burakovsky left Saturday’s game immediately after the Trouba hit with an upper body injury — appearing to be his shoulder or collarbone area — and did not return. In the third period, a Rangers player took a swipe at Yanni Gourde from the bench area after the Kraken forward had been checked into the general vicinity.

Gourde swiped back at a different player on the bench — earning a 10-minute misconduct for his efforts — and was promptly cross-checked twice to the ice from behind, first by Norris Trophy candidate Adam Fox and then by Chris Kreider. The Kraken finally responded after Kreider’s blow, with several players jumping into a brief melee. Interestingly, only Kreider drew a double-minor for roughing — the same as Gourde — while Fox and the player on the bench who’d initially swiped at Gourde escaped being penalized.

Francis, for his part, said the happenings Saturday didn’t appear to be “anything more than normal” as far as NHL rough stuff goes. “I would say it’s maybe not as much as maybe you’re thinking at this point.”

His words echoed Hakstol’s postgame, saying he didn’t see much untoward in Trouba’s hit on Burakovsky.

“You might be able to make an argument that it was a little bit late or not,” Hakstol said. “I’m not going to go there because I didn’t see anything egregious on it. Do I like it? No, we lost a player out of it.”

And they keep losing games.

Francis said he’s seen “some good things” from the team, such as a strong start in the road opener against Vegas, a game in St. Louis he felt the Kraken deserved to win and even strong play in the early going on Saturday against New York.

“I certainly think we’ve got more to give and more to bring,” Francis said. “And we’ve got to get our lineup ready to get back to playing the way we’re capable of.”