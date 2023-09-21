This week, the Kraken social-media team asked returning players to describe their summer on a chalkboard. The answers were “golf,” “travel,” chasing the kids around. Star defenseman Vince Dunn took the opportunity to celebrate his new four-year contract.

Winger Andre Burakovsky’s response was somber in comparison: He hunkered down in Sweden and rehabbed.

“It wasn’t the most fun summer, for sure, but it was where I needed to be,” he said Thursday after the Kraken opened training camp.

Burakovsky helped set up the Kraken’s electrifying playoff run but didn’t get to enjoy the rewards firsthand. He tore his groin during his first shift following the All-Star break, which gave way to setback after setback. He led the team in scoring 19 seconds into the second half of the season, then didn’t play again.

They originally expected to have him back in mid-March. Burakovsky joined the team in a red noncontact jersey for morning skate April 3, then had surgery about a week later that shut him down for the spring.

Advertising

“I was close a couple times to be able to come back. And then when you get that setback, it’s like starting over at zero again,” Burakovsky, 28, said. “That was really tough. Mentally tough, too, to think you’re just a couple practices away from being back and playing, and you have a setback again. That happened, like, three times.”

“We all know Burky was doing everything he could to work his way back in,” coach Dave Hakstol added. “That wasn’t meant to be last year.”

This muscle injury was a new experience for the Kraken winger, a nine-year league veteran. The recovery process is usually more straightforward.

“You think you’re healed up, but maybe you’re not. It’s tougher to know,” Burakovsky said. “You take an X-ray of a bone and say, ‘It’s properly healed. Let’s go.’ Muscle’s a bit different. You can feel good, but you’re actually not good.”

He worked daily with his trainer in Sweden and started feeling normal again about two months ago. He spent several minutes stretching out his legs before the second group went out Thursday at Kraken Community Iceplex, accepting hugs and taps from teammates and assistant coaches as he circled the rink.

Soon, he was barreling after the puck in an intrasquad scrimmage, seemingly at full speed.

Advertising

“He’s done the work over the summer, and this is our first look at him today. It was nice to see him back there,” Hakstol said.

Burakovsky appeared in a career-low 49 games in his first season with the Kraken, registering 13 goals and 26 assists. He was a top power-play contributor, and his 14 points with the man advantage (four goals, 10 assists) were only two off the final lead in 30 fewer games. The Kraken’s depth was their calling card, however, and the loss of a leading scorer wasn’t as damaging as it might have been elsewhere.

Burakovsky was a voice of encouragement but gameday spectator for the Kraken’s 14 playoff contests, sidelined as the Kraken won an increasingly contentious series against the Colorado Avalanche, the team he won a championship with a year earlier. Morgan Geekie assumed his place in the top six forwards.

“I was really pumped. It was a lot of fun to watch,” Burakovsky said. “Every single guy worked their [butts] off out there, competing and blocking shots and doing all the tough things. I was really proud of the team.

“I missed being on the ice with these guys. Being out there, being a part of it. Be in the locker room and be a teammate. It feels really good to be back.”