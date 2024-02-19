This six-game homestand won’t make the Kraken, but it could wind up breaking them. It got off to an uninspiring start as Seattle forced overtime but surrendered the extra point, falling Monday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken (23-21-11) entered the game four standings points behind the second wild-card spot, which is looking like their only ticket to the 2024 postseason. They had a chance to make up ground in the playoff race but couldn’t capitalize on a hot start and never led.

While Seattle secured a point in a third straight game, a season full of missed advancement opportunities is winding down. The Kraken have only found themselves in playoff position occasionally, and briefly.

“Definitely the last three games have been good for us, heading in the right direction,” said Jared McCann, who scored twice against Detroit. “But every single game here is must-win.”

They trailed well into Monday’s third period. Goaltender Joey Daccord (28 saves) raced off for a delayed penalty while the Red Wings did their best to surround Seattle’s Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde, gain possession and draw the whistle to begin the penalty kill.

Gourde held on, however, moved to the middle and faked a shot, getting Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon to bite. With Lyon lying on his stomach, all Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz had to do was pop the puck over him to tie the game at 3.

Old friend Daniel Sprong scored the third go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, which held up until Schwartz was in the right place at the right time. Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot netted the overtime winner.

Seattle’s McCann has at least a point in each of the first five games following the All-Star break and tacked on two more goals, tying the game each of the first two times the Red Wings went ahead.

McCann recently reunited with longtime linemates Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

“A little bit of that chemistry has returned between [him], Ebs and Matty Beniers,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “Five-on-five, that’s been important.”

But he scored no matter who he was playing with. The first goal was in the final seconds of a power play, set up by Vince Dunn. Then during a partial, second-period line change, McCann was out with two-thirds of Gourde’s line and left in front of the crease. With Detroit’s Olli Maatta tugging at him from behind and goaltender Lyon fumbling for the puck, McCann kicked the rubber to himself and stuffed it past Lyon’s leg pad.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Maatta sent McCann face-first into the boards with a penalized and painful-looking cross-check. McCann returned for his last shift and closed out regulation.

Seattle put together an inspired start and owned the first 10 minutes. The Kraken were outshooting the Red Wings 11-4 when Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider, the defending NHL rookie of the year before Seattle’s Beniers took over duties last summer, fired a long shot from just inside the blue line. Daccord might have been partially screened by his own teammate and let it by.

“Overall, when you have that many opportunities, usually you’re going to find yourself winning more games,” Schwartz said.

Daccord didn’t have time to recover on Lucas Raymond’s rebound deposit. Daccord bodied a redirected shot and Raymond chased down the remnants. Kraken winger Tomas Tatar had the equalizer on his stick but hit the goal post.

The Red Wings went ahead by a goal a third time late in the second period. On a 2-on-1, Christian Fischer hit none other than Sprong, who played 82 regular-season games for the Kraken the past two seasons and was thanked on the jumbotron earlier in the game. Sprong made it 3-2 for his new team, who signed him as a free agent in July.

He was a 21-goal scorer on Seattle’s fourth line last season. That was his 15th for Detroit.

It was quick-moving matinee in front of a large Presidents Day crowd. Each team got one power play through 58 minutes, since Schwartz ensured the Kraken wouldn’t need their second man advantage. McCann’s second goal was briefly reviewed, for the kicking motion, goaltender interference or both.

Elsewhere the St. Louis Blues, who hold the second wild-card spot, lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Minnesota Wild downed the Western Conference-best Vancouver Canucks 10-7 to remain solidly in the mix and the Nashville Predators were idle.

The Seattle homestand only gets harder from here. Next up are the elite — and smarting — Canucks on Thursday. On Saturday, the Kraken play the Wild, who just pulled ahead of them in the wild-card race. The Boston Bruins, the top team in the East, start off the next week, followed by Pittsburgh and then Edmonton, which Seattle hasn’t historically matched up well against.

At least the Kraken didn’t leave empty-handed after trailing throughout, and at least the Red Wings are in the Eastern Conference and therefore part of a different playoff hunt. Not being able to bag that second point against a fellow bubble team still stings.

“You can be disappointed with the point that we lost and [dwell on that] or be a little pissed off about losing the point,” Hakstol said. “Turn the page quickly and get ready for the next one.”

BOX SCORE