CALGARY — Any concern about the Kraken lacking energy or effort in this third preseason affair all but evaporated a tick beyond the six-minute mark.

That’s when Jaden Schwartz poked home a rebound minutes after Mark Giordano had opened the scoring in his return to a place where he’d played 15 seasons for the hometown Flames. The two early goals dispelled any notion the Kraken would get steamrolled a second straight night in Alberta and Wednesday night’s eventual 4-3 shootout win saw the pace of play sustained throughout.

Schwartz would snap a 2-2 tie with 7:23 to go in the third period, scoring his second goal of the night after winger Jordan Eberle stole the puck behind the net from Michael Stone. Eberle flipped it out front to Schwartz, who had little trouble slamming it past Flames goalie Dan Vladar.

But Mikael Backlund would square things again with just over two minutes to play on a wrist-shot from the right circle. Both teams failed to score in the 3-on-3 sudden-death period, leaving the shootout.

After Kraken goalie Joey Daccord stopped Johnny Gaudreau, Jared McCann scored on a nice series of dekes.

Matthew Tkachuk then tied the shootout on a snapshot beyond Daccord.

Giordano and Justin Kirkland both missed their attempts. In the bonus round, Eberle deked Vladar for the eventual winner.

It helped that the Kraken put out a significantly stronger lineup for this game than in a 6-0 rout at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers the night before. And a lot of it started with the line of wingers Schwartz and Eberle centered by Jared McCann.

They set the tone from the outset at the Saddledome, quieting the crowd when Schwartz played the puck into the Flames zone for McCann, who found Giordano with a pass as he closed in fast on the net. Giordano switched to his backhand and tucked the puck between the pads of goalie Vladar to open the scoring at the three-minute mark.

The crowd seemed torn over whether to cheer or stay silent over the former Flames’ captain’s goal. An immediate buzz went up, followed by sporadic chants of “Gio! Gio!’’ as the Kraken celebrated its first goal since Sunday’s third period in Spokane against the Vancouver Canucks.

And just three minutes later, it would be Eberle getting the puck back to defenseman Adam Larsson, whose blast from the point was stopped. But the rebound left by Vladar was easily slotted home by Schwartz for a 2-0 lead.

The Flames tied it, getting on the board late in the first period when Tkachuk had the puck centered to him out from behind the net, easily beating a somewhat-surprised looking Philipp Grubauer upstairs.

Stone then tied it up midway through the second, pouncing on a rebound after Walker Duehr rattled an initial shot cleanly off the post. The rebound came quickly out the opposite side and Grubauer dived in anticipation of a second chance that never materialized.

But he was down and out by the time Stone reached the puck and put it in an open net.

The score stayed tied until Schwartz’s second goal. Kraken goalie Daccord, who came on to start the third, made a huge stop to preserve the lead. But he had little chance on the tying goal as Backlund advanced deep into the right faceoff circle and wristed one home from close range.