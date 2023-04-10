TEMPE, Ariz. — There’s symmetry between Jared McCann, the unlikely 40-goal scorer who spent years trying to prove himself, and a Kraken team doing much the same after an expansion campaign that tested everyone’s patience.

McCann knows the value of seizing opportunity when it strikes, which he did once again to seal this 4-1 win on Monday night over an Arizona Coyotes team that wouldn’t go away easily. Left alone in the left faceoff circle on a third-period power play, McCann didn’t miss when offered a quick snapshot opportunity that put goal No. 40 in the books.

“It’s obviously nice and something that I’ve worked for, for a long time,” McCann said after his playoff-bound team’s fifth straight victory kept it within two points of Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division. “Just to earn a spot that puts me in a position to be able to score, I have a lot of guys to thank for my success on this team.”

Indeed he does, despite being the elite-level scoring standout on a squad known for offensive balance on all four lines. Oliver Bjorkstrand added to that depth claim by becoming the sixth Kraken player to reach the 20-goal mark in launching a three-goal second period by the Kraken that turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead.

Justin Schultz and Matty Beniers scored 74 seconds apart in the closing seconds of that middle frame to turn things for good and lead the Kraken to their 100th point this season. That’s a 40-point turnaround from a year ago with two games remaining against Vegas on Tuesday and Thursday in which they can potentially catch Los Angeles and leapfrog out of their primary wild-card position.

The Kings won Monday over Vancouver, leaving them two points up on the Kraken but with only one game remaining in their season. The Kraken hold the tiebreaker, so winning their remaining two games would clinch third place and likely a playoff series next week against the current second-place holder Edmonton Oilers.

For McCann, who bounced between Vancouver, Florida and Pittsburgh his initial NHL stops before landing with the Kraken — after a brief few days with Toronto ahead of the expansion — the Kraken represented a shot at a long-term home. That was sealed with a 27-goal campaign last season that resulted in him being awarded a five-year contract extension.

“I just needed a chance,” McCann said. “There are a lot of guys in the NHL who don’t get the opportunity. Not that they don’t deserve it. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes and that’s something that I obviously had to work through.”

The Kraken have overcome plenty this sophomore season, including learning how to capitalize on a late schedule against some of the league’s worst teams. This five-game streak has been compiled with three victories over Arizona in a one-week span and others against Anaheim and Chicago squads plummeting toward the NHL’s basement.

But one of the odder things about the Coyotes is they somehow boast a winning record playing at their pint-size Mullett Arena home venue. It doesn’t always make sense, as Arizona isn’t very good and the 5,000-seat arena, smaller than junior-hockey facilities in Kent and Everett, on Monday night was yet again seemingly filled with more visiting fans than anything else. Despite that apparent home-crowd disadvantage, the Kraken found themselves the latest visiting side locked in a tough battle nearly two periods through.

The Coyotes plan to play at Mullett, built for the Arizona State University team, for several more seasons until they can get a deal for a bigger arena finalized and built someplace in the greater Phoenix area.

They’ve gone a surprising 21-15-4 there, contrasting greatly with a 7-25-9 road mark much better reflects what was expected from them this season.

It wasn’t until some sharp Philipp Grubauer saves on a Coyotes power play with the game tied 1-1 and the period winding down that things turned. Justin Schultz stepped out of the penalty box and immediately found himself on a breakaway.

The defenseman put a deke move on goalie Ivan Prosvetov and slid the puck into the net to put the Kraken ahead to stay. Schultz after the game jokingly referenced a similar breakaway goal scored by defenseman Adam Larsson in crediting his decision to deke rather than shoot.

“I don’t remember the last time I had a breakaway,” Schultz said, drawing laughs from those around him. “So, I honestly was just thinking about Larsson’s goal the other night. It was lucky enough to work again.”

Then, before the ample Kraken cheering contingent in the stands could settle down, Beniers notched his 24th of the campaign off a McCann pass with just fewer than four minutes to go in the period for a 3-1 lead.

It looked early on as if this third contest between the teams would go quite differently from two initial Kraken victories, as the Coyotes took the lead midway through the opening frame on Jack McBain’s redirection of a Liam O’Brien shot past Grubauer.

But the Kraken, who’d outplayed the Coyotes early on, maintained their composure and pressure — outshooting the visitors 32-17.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times in a row,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said afterward. “I liked our game tonight. We did the job on special teams — the power play scored a big goal to get us going and the penalty kill did a good job and on five-on-five we skated. That’s when we’re a good hockey team. When we skate both with and without the puck.”

