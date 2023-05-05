You can see all the telltale signs — the sunken eyes from staying up too late watching highlight videos, the proliferation of folks wearing Kraken gear at the grocery or gas station and the indescribable but undeniable combination of anticipation and anxiety that hangs over the entire region on game day.

My very own daughter, who a month again didn’t know a puck from a pancake, is suddenly peppering our family text chains with, “That’s Kraken hockey, baby!” and “Hey, hey, whaddya say?”

Yes, a textbook case of playoff fever has broken out, a contagion last seen to this extent in October, when the Mariners broke their 20-year playoff drought.

Some would call it “Bandwagonitis,” to which I would have two retorts:

First, there is no stereotypical “bandwagon” when it comes to a franchise that has been playing games for a mere two seasons. The phrase “bandwagon fans” refers to the phenomenon of people who previously ignored a team during hard times jumping aboard when the going gets good. In this case, I’d merely call them “new fans,” because one struggling inaugural season doesn’t qualify as hard times.

Second, what’s wrong with bandwagon fans, anyway? I’d maintain that bandwagon fans get a bad rap. It’s only human nature to gravitate toward a team when it’s at its most successful juncture and playing exhilarating, meaningful games. Not everyone can be a hardcore zealot who is willing to endure soulless, feeble seasons. It’s the team’s duty to build a team and execute a season that compels fans to jump aboard.

And that’s what the Kraken have done, in a very rapid amount of time. The Vegas Golden Knights provided a distorted view of what an expansion team can be expected to accomplish from the outset. Making it to the Stanley Cup Final in their first year was an outlier, not a road map. The fact that the Kraken have advanced to the second round in their second year is a notable achievement in its own right.

The Kraken also had to work harder than the Golden Knights to forge their place into the Seattle sporting consciousness. This is a crowded sports market, even with the Sonics gone for a decade and a half, and standing out from the madding crowd isn’t easy. Especially for a team with no history competing in a sport that, while building a strong niche audience over the years, hadn’t existed here at the major-league level for, oh, a century.

The Golden Knights, conversely, were the first major pro team in Las Vegas history (beating the WNBA Aces by a season and the NFL Raiders by three). They thus inherited a fiercely grateful and loyal fan base that bought in completely from Day 1 — before the puck had ever dropped. The fan response was a legitimate phenomenon, bolstered by the fact the Knights far exceeded anyone’s expectations by not only becoming the first NHL expansion team to make the playoffs since the 1967 league expansion, but by finishing on the brink of hoisting the Stanley Cup.

I went to Vegas in 2018, their first season, to do a story on how the Knights won over the city with their glitzy game presentation.

“It’s really unique,” general manager George McPhee told me. “It’s a market that was really craving its first major professional sports team. And they’ve backed it up. They have fun here, it’s a really loud crowd. We’re in Vegas, so our game operation has to be big.”

The Kraken emulated the gaudy game operation, but because teams wised up to the way Vegas manipulated the expansion draft, they failed to attain instant success on ice, finishing their first season at the bottom of the Pacific Division with a 27-49 record. But perhaps that absence of instant gratification has made their current success that much sweeter. Nothing heightens sporting passion like prior suffering — even just a one-year pinch of it.

“We’re bringing in new fans every day,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said at the outset of the Stanley Cup playoffs. “I think there are folks who haven’t seen us play, who will now see us play in a wonderful tournament, the best tournament there is, the Stanley Cup playoffs. So this is obviously a really great thing for what we’re doing. And it’s great to bring new fans along. But the best part is to reward the fans who have been there from Day One.”

The Kraken sold out their initial season, but empty seats prevailed as the lack of success became apparent. Launching the team in the teeth of a worldwide pandemic meant that players were unable to do the sort of in-person community building that helps forge relationships. Those restrictions eased for Year 2, and it has been easier for them to bond with fans — not to mention the team bonding that was compromised in 2021-22.

“Everybody was dealing with it,” general manager Ron Francis said. “But it was probably a little harder for us, just in the sense that we had all these players trying to learn a new system, their family is new in the area. We had a bunch of different team events planned to start the season, and we couldn’t do any of them because of COVID flare-ups and things happening. We couldn’t really do anything over the course of the season.”

Francis added that it wasn’t until the start of training camp this season that the Kraken were able to hold a true team function.

“You’re trying to learn a system, you’re trying to learn each other, you’re trying to learn the city — not being able to have that camaraderie at some different team functions to kind of push that process along a little quicker certainly wasn’t beneficial to us,” Francis said.

Everything jelled for the Kraken in their second year, as the team came together on the ice with an exciting, successful season. For the fans, the Kraken transitioned from being a collection of disparate hockey players to being a team — and an appealing, likable one at that.

Throw that whole concoction into the most intense playoff environment imaginable, and you have the makings of a bright, shiny bandwagon. And no one climbing aboard should consider that an insult.