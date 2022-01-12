DALLAS — There was a time where it seemed as if the Kraken’s emergence from a six-game losing streak at the end of November would be their turning point.

After seven consecutive defeats since mid-December, and going without a win in the past 40 days, that hope feels like a long time ago.

The Kraken were in a 1-1 game in the first period in Dallas when the Stars scored twice quickly, including on a 5-on-3 following an Adam Larsson delay-of-game penalty, and never recovered in a 5-2 defeat.

“It’s something that we’ve talked a lot about, taking the positives from things,” said Jared McCann. “Enough is enough here. We have to play a full 60 minutes. Everybody is pretty frustrated.”

Seattle (10-21-4) played a strong game in Colorado two nights prior, despite losing a 3-1 lead in the loss, and it seemed like they might build off nine days of practice between games.

Instead, they head into the second game of a back-to-back in St. Louis on Thursday night winless on the road trip, and still seeking their first win since Dec. 14 when they won in San Jose.

The Kraken have played just eight games all season — out of 35 games played — where they’ve allowed two goals or fewer. They’ve won seven of those games. For the most part, goals against have continued to plague the Kraken, whether it’s been below-league average goaltending or defensive breakdowns.

On Wednesday it was a bit of both.

They allowed a goal in the first five minutes for the ninth time this season. Vince Dunn lost Joe Pavelski on the second Stars goal, giving him unlimited space to get a shot. The first Stars goal deflected off Roope Hintz right in front of Philipp Grubauer. They let their guard up and allowed a goal in the final two minutes of a period, right after a power play.

“We have to have that mentality right away to work really hard like we do for the second and third,” said Calle Jarnkrok. “… I don’t think anyone was happy with that first period.”

Like many Kraken games lately, at some point, they had momentum before it evaporated in Dallas.

Jarnkrok scored his third goal in four games to tie the score 1-1 in the first period, then the Stars scored consecutive tallies. First, Dallas leading scorer Pavelski grabbed a hefty rebound off the endboards and beat Grubauer to the empty net, and Jason Robertson doubled the lead on a 5-on-3.

McCann made it interesting in the second period with his career-high 15th goal of the season. He’s scored in three of his last four games and has six points in those contests.

Pavelski scored his second goal moments after a Kraken power play expired with 1:23 left in the second period, though, to make their lead 4-2, thwarting any Seattle momentum. The Kraken did generate a few high-danger chances in the third, namely Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato in a back-to-back sequence late, but Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stepped up. Jani Hakanpaa sent the puck all the way down ice for the empty net goal to finish the game.

“There’s always momentum shifts in hockey games,” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. “There’s going to be back and forths. Tonight they won the first period, that’s on us. … We pushed the momentum back from there. We had enough looks to push it back.

“That’s another two points we weren’t able to come up with tonight.”

Grubauer allowed four goals on 22 shots in his second consecutive start since the Kraken’s extended holiday break. He’s now allowed four goals or more in 12 games this season.

It was another chapter in a Kraken season that, at this point, can be summed up by a single word: frustrating.

“Just trying to stay positive,” said McCann. “We have moments where we take control of the game. If we can replicate that … Sometimes you have to play defense first, and that’s something we have to figure out as a team.”

With the way things have gone for the Kraken, the story for the rest of the season might be one of balance. They’ve made a lot of the same mistakes in losses, and even when they play well, there always seems to be something that prevents them from turning that corner.

To even find a path from here though, the frustration has to be limited somehow. When wins aren’t coming, that’s not so easy.

“We want to keep making sure we address things head on,” said Hakstol. “We push ourselves to be better and fix things that we can along the way. There was to be a short memory there, in terms of being able to clear the deck and compete hard in tomorrow night’s hockey game. … That’s a choice. You can allow frustration to keep in, you have to work to make sure we get ourselves mentally clear.”

After their Thursday game in St. Louis, the Kraken will have seven consecutive home contests. They haven’t won at Climate Pledge Arena since Dec. 4.

“It sucks to lose,” said Jarnkrok. “You play this game to win games. When you win games you’re having fun. We’re pissed off tonight but have a new chance tomorrow to win a hockey game.”