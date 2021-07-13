With barely a week to go until the Kraken picks its team, the NHL announced Tuesday that the expansion draft in which players are selected will take place on an outdoor stage at Gas Works Park.

A team statement said fans can attend the July 21 event from 3:30-7 p.m., but did not provide further details. The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN2 starting at 5 p.m.

From the statement: “The celebration expands beyond the park and into the waters of Lake Union as we invite those on boats, kayaks, paddleboards, and all other water sport enthusiasts to catch the show from the water. Throughout the event, there will be special celebrity guests, food and beverage vendors, giveaways, and more.”

The Kraken will pick one player from each of the 30 NHL teams, not including the exempt Vegas Golden Knights. The Kraken expects to potentially have a handful of selected players in attendance as well.

