The Seattle Kraken picked themselves up after letting the St. Louis Blues jump ahead by two goals and took it to overtime Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

There the Blues’ Justin Faulk scored 2:10 in, securing a 4-3 victory for the visitors. The Kraken (1-2-2) picked up a point in the standings.

Forward Ryan Donato, who was a healthy scratch in the Kraken’s last game against the Carolina Hurricanes, was sprung for a breakaway by Brandon Tanev midway through the second period with Seattle trailing 3-1. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stretched his foot to the goal post and stopped the initial attempt.

“Sometimes you have a tendency, when you have that much time on a breakaway, to overthink what (you’re) going to do and make a million moves, which I ended up doing,” Donato said.

Donato hit the ice, helped along by St. Louis defender Colton Parayko, who also accidentally whipped the stick out of Binnington’s hands. From behind the net, Donato watched the puck scissor between Binnington’s feet. When it emerged, he poked at it twice, pushing it into the net on the second attempt.

“He didn’t score on the initial rush, but he’s too stubborn just to float by the net,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.

A secondary assist was added later, giving 18-year-old rookie Shane Wright his first NHL point in his third game. Wright found out when it was announced to the arena during the third period.

“I kind of thought on the play I would have gotten an assist there. I thought I touched the puck,” Wright said.

“Obviously a pretty cool moment. Definitely really special for me.”

Wright finished with 6:36 of ice time. He played less than seven minutes in his other two game appearances as well.

“I’ve got to get him on the ice a couple more minutes a night,” Hakstol said. “I liked his game tonight, I liked their line’s game, and I liked the confidence that they showed in the few shifts that they had in the third period.

“He’s the centerman, so he’s the leader of that line.”

Later in the second period, Oliver Bjorkstrand won a faceoff back to fellow forward Alex Wennberg, who handed the puck off to defenseman Adam Larsson just inside the blue line. Larsson’s long-distance shot deflected off the stick of St. Louis’ Torey Krug, who smashed the traitorous thing on the goal post in disgust.

Seattle’s Will Borgen tied the game with his first goal of the season. Wennberg was waiting behind the net to pass the puck along to the defenseman, who put it off Binnington, the far post and in.

The Kraken allowed two goals to the Hurricanes in the minute and a half after closing their deficit to a goal on Monday. They allowed two more quick response goals Wednesday. The Blues’ Brayden Schenn scored 1:04 after Borgen did following a turnover right behind goaltender Martin Jones (24 saves). Seventeen seconds after that, Schenn found Faulk, who ducked his cover and went in with a step on Vince Dunn.

Hakstol called his timeout.

“Stuff like that happens. They got two quick ones,” Borgen said. “Just regrouping, ‘Settle down everybody,’ and get back at it.”

The teams traded prime scoring chances in the first period. When the puck left Carson Soucy’s stick on a one-timer, Binnington’s skate was close to parallel with the far post. He slid all the way across the crease and caught it in the crook of his leg pad.

At the other end, Jones made a windmill save to deny Brandon Saad, who had been lurking alone near the goal waiting for a rebound.

“This is our hockey team tonight, the way we battled, competed, executed,” Hakstol said. “The pace and the tenacity that we played with. Tonight is a good standard to go off of and continue to build from.”

