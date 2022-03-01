Inside the NHL

Top Kraken draft pick Matty Beniers is preparing for the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament this week with his No. 2 seeded University of Michigan, which should be of keen interest to fans hoping to see him in a local uniform soon.

And centerman Beniers pulling on a Kraken uniform will indeed likely happen sooner rather than later. Beniers returned to the Wolverines for his sophomore season after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Kraken, mainly for another shot at a national championship alongside fellow NHL draftees Owen Power and Kent Johnson.

So, this is it for the trio. Odds of all three sticking around for another NCAA season are about the same as the Kraken scoring eight goals in a game. It isn’t happening.

What will happen is Beniers either winning his coveted NCAA title or Michigan being eliminated. And once Michigan’s season ends, however that happens, Beniers can join the Kraken if he chooses. Beniers, understandably, isn’t tipping his hand. He’s got a huge best-of-three quarterfinal series upcoming Friday through Sunday against Michigan State.

“I’m obviously excited about that next chapter but I haven’t really been too focused on that lately,” Beniers said of the Kraken in a Tuesday conference call with media members arranged by his school.

Beniers, fresh off a stint with Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, said he’s had a few conversations with Kraken minor-league development director Troy Bodie but hasn’t kept up lately on the NHL team.

“Especially with being in Beijing, I couldn’t really watch any of their games,” Beniers said. “And then, since I’ve been back I’ve been trying to catch up on all my school because I’m a little behind at the moment.”

There’s a limit to how much public interest the Kraken can voice about a player who finished the regular season with 17 goals, 20 assists in 30 games to lead the Big Ten in points. Unlike in baseball, NHL teams maintain rights to drafted players the entirety of their NCAA eligibility.

But the NCAA insists on maintaining the ruse that it isn’t a de facto NHL training ground with books for top prospects such as Beniers, who often play only a college season or two before leaving. That means Kraken general manager Ron Francis must pretend Beniers is merely a random student athlete and not openly discuss or privately negotiate the pro future of his key asset.

Speaking with Francis last weekend, he suggested he’s generally unopposed to top-five draft picks coming over from the NCAA for the NHL season’s final month rather than the following September. That is, if the hypothetical player wants it.

Well, of course the hypothetical player does.

The NHL mandates incoming new players, no matter how high they were drafted, be paid on a minimal three-year entry level contract. Only after that can they negotiate better money. For example, Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn earned $722,500 against the salary cap each of his first three seasons in St. Louis. Then, in his fourth, he jumped to $1.875 million. Now, with the Kraken, he’s at $4 million this season and next.

So, it’s in a player’s best interest to get through those first three seasons as quickly as possible. And the quickest way is to “burn” the first year by entering the NHL in March or April, playing a few weeks and having it count the same as an entire season.

Beniers, a smart cookie by all accounts, doesn’t need a Michigan degree in mathematics to be incentivized by that. On the flip side, this is rarely in the NHL team’s best financial interest. Then again, denying a top-five draftee this loophole opportunity would not be the greatest relationship start with a potential franchise player.

Besides, the Kraken could do worse than showcasing their future early. The team’s present isn’t much worth tuning in, given a seven-game losing streak and third-worst overall record.

Of course, a concern is whether Beniers is ready. The last thing the Kraken need is Beniers getting thrown around the ice, or injured, in a way that undermines confidence in a future that’s really all the team can sell right now.

But Francis told me he liked how Beniers looked against professionals playing for Team USA at last year’s IIHF World Hockey Championships. And again in Beijing. Not to mention, Beniers prior to the Olympics had been No. 2 in overall NCAA scoring at age 19, playing primarily against 22 and 23 year olds.

Beniers said Tuesday he departed the Games with increased confidence he can go up against men.

“I think going into the Olympics and playing there was good for me and seeing where I’m at,” he said. “I think I can be good. Honestly, you never really know. I think that whatever happens, I think I’ll make it work. Whether it’s going (to the minors) or staying. Whatever it is. I think with my speed and skill and work ethic, I think I’ll be fine.”

He said his skating has improved from a year ago, and he quickly acclimated to the faster, more physical Olympic pace.

“It just takes a little time to get used to what type of hockey it is and then figuring out how your game can kind of fit into that style,” he said. “And how you can succeed and excel. So, I think that was a really good test for me, being over there.”

And he’ll have time to adapt this spring as well. The Kraken’s season is already lost from a playoff perspective. Having Beniers dip his skate toe into the proverbial frozen pond now rather than when games fully start to matter again next fall is another way the Kraken benefit despite future salary ramifications.

But honestly, this debut season has been largely sacrificed by the Kraken in the name of safeguarding future salary-cap space. Some of that space will eventually be used on Beniers and other prospects once their bigger paychecks beyond the league minimum start coming due.

And if Beniers starts earning his bigger money two years from now instead of three, so be it. The paying fans have had to endure this 16-34-5 season since last October. The least the Kraken can do is commit to splurging some future cap space in the name of providing an early taste of better days they claim are ahead.