This Tuesday night homecoming was another potential “trap game” that hard-charging forward Brandon Tanev and his Kraken teammates couldn’t afford to let slip away.

The visiting Anaheim Ducks are in a pitched battle with four teams for last place overall and that usually spells trouble for a Kraken group with a penchant for squandering points to squads vastly inferior to those they typically beat. Things were a little close for comfort as well midway through this eventual 5-2 win, but a solid effort by Brandon Tanev on the rush helped lead to Daniel Sprong’s huge insurance goal as the second period ticked down.

“I think it’s a good way to get yourself into the game, when you can get on the forecheck and be physical,” Tanev said of his high-charged, physical play after a fifth consecutive Kraken victory in front of an announced 17,151 at Climate Pledge Arena. “It’s good for the crowd. It’s good for the momentum of the game. It’s a way that I use to get myself into the game and I think it’s something positive for me.”

Tanev helped set the tone as the Kraken jumped on the visitors early but couldn’t quite put them away until Sprong’s goal on a snap shot fumbled into the net by Ducks goalie John Gibson. Eeli Tolvanen would add a power-play goal eight minutes into the final frame, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Jared McCann to put things away for good.

Maxime Comtois closed out the Anaheim scoring with 1:27 to play. Jaden Schwartz would add an empty-net tally in the closing seconds.

Comtois had enraged fans minutes earlier by bloodying Vince Dunn’s nose with a high check along the boards. Dunn shouted an audible expletive at Comtois and was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, further incensing the fans.

Jamie Oleksiak and McCann also scored earlier on for a Kraken squad that moved within two points of Vegas and Los Angeles for first place in both the Pacific Division and Western Conference.

They also remained nine points ahead of the Calgary Flames, the team chasing the conference’s final playoff spot.

“We understand that we’re in the latter stretch of our season here and we want to get to our game as fast as we can,” Tanev said. “And that means playing smart, playing the right way. Detailed hockey and playing fast.”

Oleksiak and McCann had spotted the Kraken a two-goal lead by the midway mark of the opening period before Trevor Zegras halved that margin just 35 seconds into the middle frame with a mind-blowing, highlight-reel strike. Zegras jumped on a puck that hopped over Dunn’s stick, backhanded it between his legs and then completed the deke move by fore-handing it past Philipp Grubauer for the only goal Anaheim scored all night.

But Grubauer would stop 20 of 22 overall for his fourth consecutive victory this month.

The improved Kraken penalty kill, on which Tanev plays a featured role, fended off three more man advantages with the outcome still in doubt.

“I think it’s just everybody being on the same page,” Tanev said. “We’ve had some big saves from our goaltending that’s made things easier for us. Blocking shots, communicating, pressure when we can. And just making things difficult for them and not letting them get into the zone and set up in their formation.”

This was a game the Kraken needed to win, knowing a surging Ottawa squad was coming in Thursday followed by consecutive matchups against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars. But the Ducks also represented the type of foe the Kraken have struggled against all season, starting with their overtime road loss to Anaheim in the season opener.

Just more than two weeks ago, the Kraken were shut out by lowly San Jose — one of the squads sinking alongside Anaheim for last place overall — to kick off what became a three-game losing streak.

“We’re in a race right now,” McCann said. “We’re trying to stay ahead of Calgary. We’re trying to get into a better position for the playoffs. We need to be focused every single night. That’s just the way it is.”

The Kraken came out flying, with Matty Beniers just missing an opening goal before the three-minute mark. But Jordan Eberle jumped on a loose puck behind the net and fed Oleksiak, who’d cruised up into the slot.

Oleksiak one-timed a shot past Gibson for his fourth goal in the last nine games and a 1-0 lead. The Kraken kept coming hard and it would be McCann taking an Adam Larsson pass in the left circle and unleashing a pinpoint wrist shot that beat Gibson for his team-high 31st goal of the season.

But the Ducks hung around after Zegras and his magical stickwork struck. Sprong, starting for only the eighth time in the last 15 games, would finally give his team needed breathing room with his first goal since Jan. 17 against Edmonton.

McCann, who again looked strong in his more-recently added penalty killing role, came up big on the power play as well by finding an open Tolvanen for his 11th goal since joining the team Jan. 1.

“i was very surprised that we got him to be honest with you,” McCann said of the December waiver wire claim. “I’ve watched him play, even when he was with Nashville when I was on different teams, and he’s a deadly shooter. He can make something out of nothing.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol liked his team’s “workmanlike” game in which it made such timely plays when needed on a night where skill largely took a back seat. The Kraken slowed considerably after the opening period, appearing sluggish from sweeping a four-game road trip.

“This is one you might have predicted coming off the road — a couple of late nights on the road trip,” Hakstol said of a stretch that included two overtime wins. “You might predict that we’re going to have to grind this one out a bit and we did that.”

