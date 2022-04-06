ST. LOUIS — On a night the margin for error was already razor thin, the Kraken allowed their powerhouse opponents one too many additional chances.

The biggest in a 4-1 loss Wednesday to the St. Louis Blues was the inability of the Kraken to avoid the penalty box against one of the league’s best power-play units. It only wound up costing them one goal in six Blues power-play opportunities, but any scoring at all was hard to come by in this affair and the lack of even-strength opportunities made it difficult for the Kraken to build momentum.

“They’re a veteran team over there,” Kraken forward Jordan Eberle said. “They have a lot of guys who’ve played a lot of games. They keep you on their back. And they force you to maybe get your stick in a little too much, and that’s where good teams find ways to get you to take a penalty and then they go capitalize.

“So, we’ve got to find a way to move our feet and keep out of the box.”

But conversely, he added, the Kraken need to start moving more and drawing penalties. They’ve had only six power-play chances the last seven games — including just one Wednesday — and Eberle knows that isn’t enough to consistently win.

“We have to find a way to create more offensive zone chances,” he said. “And when that happens, you get second opportunities and guys get their sticks in, that’s when you create power plays.”

Advertising

By the time Eberle got the Kraken on the board midway through the game, they were already down a pair after an early Robert Thomas power-play marker and a second-period strike by Justin Faulk. Kraken goalie Chris Driedger did his best to keep his team in it, making several huge stops in the opening period and more before Eberle got them on the board.

But that was as close as the Kraken got. Jordan Kyrou would score early in the third and Ryan O’Reilly finished things with an empty-net goal with Driedger pulled for an extra attacker.

Driedger didn’t think the Kraken started particularly well and agreed all the early penalty killing likely took a toll.

“We’re not going to win too many games going six penalties to one,” he quipped.

Eberle’s second-period goal off a rebound of a redirected Will Borgen shot seemed to galvanize the Kraken, who had been outplayed in the middle frame to that point. They took the play to the Blues the remainder of that period and had chances to tie it up before intermission but couldn’t.

Carson Soucy took a cross-checking penalty in the final minute, and the Kraken were forced to open the third down a man yet again.

Advertising

They killed that one off as well, but the Blues kept the momentum going and Kyrou scored barely a minute later to restore the two-goal edge.

Driedger had stoned Kyrou with a leg save on a clear-cut breakaway in the opening period. This time, as Kyrou stickhandled in close, he briefly lost the puck but batted it out of midair on his backhand for the goal.

“He batted it out of the air — it’s kind of a tough one to read,” Driedger said. “It went off a couple of guys and then just pinballed around. Good hand-eye by him. It’s tough to react to that when it’s right in front of you.”

And that, effectively, was the game. The Blues didn’t take their lone penalty until fewer than five minutes remained in regulation and promptly killed it off.

The Kraken needed to avoid the penalty box as much as possible against a Blues squad with the NHL’s second highest power play conversion rate at just over 26%. But Joonas Donskoi was called for tripping three minutes in, followed by a Jared McCann high-sticking double minor just seconds after the initial infraction was killed off.

The Kraken had the most dangerous scoring chances the first three minutes of the McCann kill. But the Blues eventually rushed back up ice and Thomas would take a pass in the left circle and wrist the puck past Driedger for the opening goal.

Advertising

“We had a good kill going,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We had a couple of good opportunities and then we got a little bit greedy. And that led to a quick breakdown. That was a huge momentum piece in the game.”

Driedger was the only reason the Kraken weren’t down 2-0 or 3-0 by intermission.

Riley Sheahan saved another goal early in the second period, swatting a puck away just before O’Reilly could get to it with an open net staring him in the face. But moments later, Brayden Schenn sent a beautiful cross-ice pass through Yanni Gourde’s legs and on to the stick of Faulk, who snapped it into the far corner of the net without hesitating.

Down two goals, the Kraken quickly responded as Ryan Donato kept a play alive and fed Will Borgen a pass at the point. Borgen’s redirected shot came in slower than goalie Ville Husso anticipated and he was down and out when the rebound went to Eberle for the Kraken’s only goal.

The Kraken’s best chance of tying it came toward the period’s end as Morgan Geekie was sent in alone. But he was too slow stickhandling to the net and was caught from behind and knocked off the puck by Nick Leddy.

It was yet another chance given the Blues on a night the Kraken couldn’t afford to be generous.

“I thought we were the better team in the second period in terms of generating opportunities,” Hakstol said. “We had a couple of good looks at 2-1 that could have changed the tide and definitely changed the momentum of the game going into the third period. But we weren’t able to capitalize on those.”