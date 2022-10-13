LOS ANGELES — Seeing forwards Brandon Tanev and Jaden Schwartz up to their usual mucking and grinding around the net was indeed a welcome sight for those believing this Kraken season will be different.

Playing a 99-point Los Angeles Kings playoff team from last season that loves physical play and clogging up the neutral zone meant that Thursday night’s contest wasn’t favoring any fancy pants, dipsy-doodlers dancing around with the puck. But for most of 60-minutes in the Kraken’s 4-1 first victory of the season at Crypto.com Arena, there was Tanev, Schwartz and company giving as good as they got through the final buzzer as the punches from both teams kept flying.

Once order was restored and players retrieved their gloves and headed for the dressing rooms, it was a satisfied Kraken bunch celebrating a job well done and message delivered about this franchise’s sophomore season.

“You want to start a road trip off as best as you can against two good teams, and we got three out of four points,” said Tanev, whose team never looked back after he snapped a 1-1 tie early in the second period by emerging from the corner and jamming a puck behind Kings netminder Jonathan Quick. “The team played well tonight. We understood what we needed to do in the third period. I think we all came together as a group, and we fought this one out.”

They’d come together for much of their season opener the previous night, only to begin letting multi-goal leads slip away late in the second period and especially in the third of what became an overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. There were a handful of occasions in this contest, starting with an Alex Iafallo tying goal on a first period giveaway behind the net that erased an early Schwartz power-play goal, where the Kraken could easily have allowed the Kings to take momentum back.

But the Kraken didn’t yield. They kept coming at the Kings, relentlessly pounding away, then grinded out the un-pretty goals when needed from Schwartz, Tanev and even Alex Wennberg, parked directly in front of the Kings net.

Adam Larsson would close out the scoring on an empty-net goal with 61 seconds to play and Quick pulled for the extra attacker.

“They play a difficult system and a trap that’s tough to break,” Tanev said of the Kings. “But I think the simple things in the game — getting pucks in and forechecking and being physical — makes it easier. And I think when you’re out there with guys that understand the way we need to play, it makes the game easier. And you just read off each other, communicate and try to make things easy.”

When Tanev, nicknamed Turbo for his energetic style, went down last December with a season-ending knee injury and Schwartz was hurt soon after and missed most of the remaining schedule, there was a feeling the Kraken had lost a huge dimension of what they wanted their team to be. It’s one thing to ask players to go to the net front more often, but quite another to have those on-hand already that have made their NHL living off doing exactly that.

“In tight hockey games, you’ve got to go and play in tight spaces,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Turbo obviously brings energy, and you [media] guys all know that. He’s played a couple of real good hockey games for us. He’s great at offensive zone time and tonight off the forecheck he had an opportunity to take it to the net and did that. That’s the winning goal, but it’s a big goal because it allowed us to play with the lead on back-to-back nights. And that’s important.

“And that’s where guys like Schwartz and him that can play in those small areas are important.”

More important, the Kraken held the lead this time after Wennberg’s goal with under seven minutes to go in the second period made it a 3-1 lead. The Kraken had an identical lead at the same juncture in Anaheim, yielding a power-play goal late in the middle frame of that one and then two more in the third after they’d regained a two-goal advantage.

Not this time. When Jamie Oleksiak took a penalty with under four minutes to go in the second, the Kraken formed a shield around backup netminder Martin Jones and limited the Kings’ chances mostly to the perimeter.

Jones wasn’t tested too severely in his 26-save effort, but he also made no mistakes.

Nor did his teammates after the early Iafallo goal. Some of the fists flying late in the contest were undoubtedly borne out of frustration felt by the Kings in being unable to break the stranglehold the Kraken put on them.

Schwartz said his teammates had discussed the need to clean up mistakes that prevented them from securing a deserved two points against the Ducks.

“We learned a little bit from that,” Schwartz said. “We just had a better mindset, touched on a few things before we went out there. We just focused on going north a little bit better with the puck and not sitting back. We just continued to pressure them.”

And in turn left an early impression heading into Saturday’s home opener against Vegas that they aren’t about to be anybody’s Pacific Division pushover.

“We did a lot of good things,” he said. “In six periods of hockey, we played probably 5 1/2 good periods. So, a lot to build on.”

