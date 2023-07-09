Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury avoided arbitration Sunday by inking a two-year contract worth $800,000 annually, leaving the team with all but one of its restricted free agents already signed this summer.

Fleury, 24, appeared in a dozen games for the Kraken last season, but the right-handed shot defenseman has a strong chance of seeing increasingly more action with veteran Justin Schultz under contract only one more year. The deal leaves Vince Dunn as the team’s remaining unsigned restricted free agent, though both sides are working toward a long-term pact for what would undoubtedly be a franchise record total amount before a potential arbitration hearing later this summer.

With Fleury locked up, the Kraken now have three right handed defensemen under contract at least the next two seasons in him, Adam Larsson and Will Borgen. That’s important as the Kraken don’t appear to have any minor league blue line prospects ready to step into the NHL on the right side once the contract for Schultz, who turned 33 last week, expires after this coming season.

It’s a different story on the left side of the defense, with Jamie Oleksiak, Brian Dumoulin and soon Dunn — once he signs his extension — all under contract at least two more years and top prospect Ryker Evans poised to make an NHL jump this season or next. The Kraken also have veteran Jaycob Megna as depth insurance for another season.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Kraken on the bottom rungs of their roster, with the team bidding farewell to departed fourth line forwards Morgan Geekie, Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong and third pairing defenseman Carson Soucy — who all signed free agent deals elsewhere.

To fill those voids, the Kraken signed veteran defenseman Dumoulin to a two-year contract and forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Pierre Edouard Bellemare to one-year deals. In addition, forward prospects Shane Wright and Tye Kartye are also expected to battle for “bottom six” forward roles along with AHL winger Kole Lind.