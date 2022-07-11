Ryan Donato and Haydn Fleury were among four restricted free agents who did not receive qualifying offers Monday from the Kraken. They’re set to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday morning and can sign with any NHL team. They also can still sign with the Kraken.

Boston native and 26-year-old center Donato was perhaps the most surprising omission. He had 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 74 games with the Kraken last season with 40 penalty minutes and two game-winners.

Defenseman Fleury, also 26, appeared in 36 games (two goals, two assists). He scored both goals Oct. 28 and spent time on the injury list and as a healthy scratch. He’s a former first-round draft pick (Carolina, 2014).

Defenseman Dennis Cholowski and right wing Daniel Sprong were the other players who were not tendered qualifying offers. Cholowski was frequently on the move and played just four games with Seattle in 2021-22. He was selected from the Detroit Red Wings in the expansion draft, claimed off waivers by the Washington Capitals, then reclaimed by the Kraken. Sprong was part of the trade that sent Marcus Johansson to the Capitals. He had six goals in 16 games with the Kraken.

Qualifying offers were extended to Morgan Geekie, Kole Lind, Alexander True, Carsen Twarynski and Cale Fleury. All are eligible for arbitration, per CapFriendly, if the team and player fail to settle on a salary amount.

The deadline for NHL teams to issue qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents — players who are no longer considered entry level but do not yet qualify as unrestricted free agents — was 2 p.m. Monday. After issuing an offer, teams are given the right of first refusal or draft-choice compensation if the player signs an offer sheet with another team. The latter is a relatively rare occurrence. When the Montreal Canadiens did not match Carolina’s offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi in 2021, it became the league’s first successful acquisition of a player via offer sheet since Dustin Penner in 2007.

Earlier Monday, the Kraken announced they had signed forward Karson Kuhlman to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $825,000.

Kuhlman, 26, was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Jan. 17 after appearing in 19 games for the Boston Bruins. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Esko, Minnesota, native scored two goals and added six assists in 25 games with the Kraken.

“Karson is a versatile forward who can play up and down our lineup,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a team statement. “He’s a hardworking player and we are glad that we re-signed him.”