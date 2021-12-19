Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy on Sunday became the team’s fifth player to enter COVID-19 protocol, placing Tuesday’s home game against Arizona in question.

Soucy and other Kraken players were tested following Saturday’s loss to Edmonton and the defender’s positive result came back about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Kraken decided to cancel Sunday morning’s practice as Soucy was retested to confirm the positive result, which was verified by early afternoon.

“We felt that the further we keep them apart, the better,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said of the team’s remaining players. “And we’ll see where we are when we test tomorrow.”

The Kraken’s game Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs had already been called off because of a coronavirus outbreak on the visiting team.

Francis said he didn’t know what the status of Tuesday’s game will be. The Kraken played the Oilers on Saturday with four players in protocol — but one of those, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, was pulled just before gametime. Centers Yanni Gourde, Riley Sheahan and forward Colin Blackwell have already been in protocol since last weekend, and Francis said Gourde is technically eligible to return Monday but is doubtful to play Tuesday because he’s been off ice for so long.

Blackwell and Sheahan, he added, will be tested again tomorrow but “are probably a ways away.”

“I think Toronto had four guys in COVID protocol when they canceled the game against us, so I’m not sure,” Francis said. “I’ve seen some teams play with six or eight guys out so I can’t really answer the question, honestly.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said by email Sunday: “There are many and far more important factors that go into the decision than how many players on a particular team are in the Covid protocol.”

Daly added that “the most important factor driving those decisions is the judgment of League/Players Association medical experts with regard to the current risk of infection and likelihood of further spread at any given point of time. So it’s more the pattern of infection than the numbers of infected players that is most pertinent.”

On Sunday, the league announced that after extensive meetings with the NHL Players’ Association, it had decided to continue with the remainder of the regular season schedule. But between now and the Dec. 23 start of the winter holiday break period, all remaining cross-border games scheduled between Canadian and U.S.-based teams in either country had been postponed.

There is concern about players crossing borders to play and getting stuck in either Canada or the U.S. for prolonged periods should they test positive. That’s what happened to Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi, who tested positive in Seattle on Saturday and is now forced to quarantine in his hotel room.

A Kraken official said efforts were being made Sunday to try to get Puljujarvi back to Canada somehow. The Oilers had traveled to Seattle later than usual hoping to avoid such a situation.

Both the league and players’ association are also continuing to discuss whether to abort a plan to participate in the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. The league expects a final determination on that in the coming days.

Francis said he has three primary concerns: “Number one is the safety, first and foremost, of our players and our staff and their families. The second thing is maintaining competitive balance. I get the ordinary situations where you’re dealing with injuries and it’s the luck of the draw and sometimes you can play guys whether they’re banged up or not … but you’ve got to try to maintain a competitive balance through this.

“And the third thing for me is the financial aspect, right? We’re continuing to test every day, twice on game days. Is everybody doing that? You just hope that there’s consistency with it. I don’t have any answers — that’s probably a league question — as to how they determine who can play and who can’t play.”

This story will be updated.