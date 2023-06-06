Inside the NHL

For a team dispatched to the golf courses three weeks ago, the Kraken sure have seen their organizational outlook continue to improve on multiple fronts.

You’d think the Coachella Valley Firebirds making the Calder Cup Finals in their first year of existence as the Kraken’s AHL affiliate would be the biggest development of the past few days. The California-based team from just outside Palm Springs reached the championship round against the Hershey Bears by defeating Milwaukee 4-3 on Monday night in Game 6 of their conference final.

But the Kraken’s closest NHL prospects — including Shane Wright, Ryker Evans and Tye Kartye — now vying for a title may be only the second biggest recent development for the organization. That’s because, on Saturday, in his state-of-the-league media address before the Stanley Cup Final opener, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the NHL’s salary cap maximum would likely only increase by $1 million this coming season.

And for Kraken fans hoping to see the team add another impact player this summer, that news couldn’t be more welcome. Several teams are up against the current $82.5 million cap threshold and had hoped it would jump by about $4.5 million to give them flexibility to keep key players.

And while the league and players’ association say they’re still exploring ways to boost the coming $83.5 million limit before next season, teams up against a cap crunch could be forced into cost-cutting decisions well before then.

Advertising

This leaves the Kraken and their estimated $20.3 million in current surplus space primed to take on a contract dump by an opponent. That’s exactly what happened last August when the Kraken landed winger Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Columbus Blue Jackets for the cost of a mere fourth round draft pick.

The Blue Jackets had just signed free agent forward Johnny Gaudreau, had Patrik Laine to re-sign as well and could no longer afford the five-year, $27 million deal inked with Bjorkstrand just one season prior. So, the Kraken swooped in and absorbed the remaining four years of the deal at a $5.4 million cap hit per annum and saw Bjorkstrand become one of their better players.

After a slow start, Bjorkstrand gelled on a line with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen and finished with 20 goals and 25 assists. In the playoffs, he scored a pair of goals in the Kraken’s opening round Game 7 clincher over Colorado before popping two more in Round 2 against Dallas and finishing his postseason with eight points.

So, the ability to add another gifted player in addition to Andre Burakovsky returning from injury, could well determine whether the Kraken enjoy similar or better playoff success next spring.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis has made leveraging cap space a significant part of his team building approach. And while he won’t have the full $20 million to play with this summer — given contract raises due key players such as Vince Dunn, Will Borgen and Morgan Geekie — there should be room for another Bjorkstrand type of deal to be absorbed.

We’re only a few weeks away from the NHL draft in Nashville and subsequent start of the free agency period, at which point cap squeezed teams will get serious about dumping even valued players they’d like to keep. The Kraken appear unlikely to make a huge splash in an underwhelming free agent market, but the more interesting developments might come from teams unable to keep their younger restricted free agents due to being too far up against the cap.

Advertising

One example is Alexis Lafreniere of the New York Rangers, the No. 1 overall draft pick just three years ago and still only 21. There’s been talk of the Rangers perhaps dealing him rather than risk losing the young forward to a strong offer sheet from another team.

There had been hope by some teams that a prolonged Cup Final might push league revenues beyond the tipping point to where Bettman and owners would consider upping the cap threshold even more.

Alas, that’s not looking great after the Vegas Golden Knights throttled the Florida Panthers 7-2 on Monday and wound up outscoring them 12-4 the first two games since Bettman’s cap remarks. Unless Florida rallies on Thursday in Game 3 at home, the Golden Knights will almost certainly be crowned champions in their sixth season of existence in what will be a very quick final round that limits revenue gains.

Then again, listening to Bettman on Saturday, that optimism over potential finals revenue may have been moot. Bettman said NHL revenue was already approaching a healthy $6 billion and even that apparently wasn’t enough to move the cap needle as players continue to pay off pandemic-related shortfalls.

A percentage of player salaries is withheld each year as “escrow” to balance out revenue sharing with owners during seasons in which revenue forecasts fall short of what’s targeted. And while Bettman says the cap will likely jump significantly in coming seasons once pandemic shortfalls are fully paid off by withheld player escrow, that still leaves this summer for the Kraken to capitalize.

The Rangers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks are just some of the teams facing cap crunches. Rumors have persisted that the Canucks are trying to move winger Conor Garland — whose positional flexibility and feisty nature fit well with the Kraken’s style of play — and his $4.95 million annual cap hit for the next three seasons.

But hey, there are plenty of teams Garland would fit with, including the Chicago Blackhawks — who also have cap space and could look into trading the lower of their two first round picks to move up from No. 19 overall to No. 11. So, we’ll see how things play out before the draft itself and then how teams manage their finances moving forward.

Leveraging cap space can be like a game of musical chairs, where you wait for available seats to be snatched up until exposed players are left standing with no more salary to accommodate them. And as was the case with Bjorkstrand being landed via trade several weeks into last summer’s free agency period, it’s not always how you start the game but how patiently you finish it.