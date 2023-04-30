DENVER — They made it. They did it. They’re through.

In the Kraken’s first-ever playoff series, they brought down the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. They accepted their compliments and well-wishes after Sunday’s 2-1, Game 7 victory.

In four previous NHL playoff runs, Dave Hakstol had never been on that side of the series-ending handshake line. The stoic Kraken coach called the night “awesome.”

“Winning’s more fun than losing, right? Let’s just be honest,” Hakstol said.

When he was the coach of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015-18, they qualified for the postseason twice, falling in six games in the first round each time.

The Maple Leafs advanced out of the first round for the first time since 2004 on Saturday night, so as you might imagine, his two seasons as an assistant coach in Toronto included some playoff heartache as well.

“We came into the series with a single goal in mind. I’m happy for our players,” Hakstol said. “At the end of the day, I’m thrilled for the organization and for our players. I want our guys to enjoy this, and they should. We know it’s going to be a quick turnaround, but we’ll get to that tomorrow.

Advertising

“Enjoy the work that they put in. Enjoy the success.”

Philipp Grubauer, the team’s highest-paid player at $5.9 million per season, arrived to fanfare but stayed through scrutiny. When he wasn’t injured, he was the backup goaltender for the first half of this season. He stayed in near-constant motion during the first period of Game 7 and for long stretches of the second to keep the Avalanche in check. He finished with 33 saves.

Grubauer won his first playoff series since he and the Avalanche swept the St. Louis Blues in 2021. Sunday’s victory marked his first career Game 7 win.

“Personally … I don’t know what to say. It means a lot,” Grubauer said. “Ending their season and beating the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“Lots more to come for our group, but it’s only Series 1.”

Offseason pickup Oliver Bjorkstrand, who struggled to score at his usual pace after relocating for the first time in his NHL career, couldn’t find the net in the first six playoff games. He had no such problems in Game 7. He nicked the first goal on its way into the net, then blazed a path up the side of the ice and tucked a puck inside the post.

“Obviously exciting to play those games and you want to give it your best,” Bjorkstrand said. “I feel like I’ve been fortunate to have some key moments. It’s been fun.”

Advertising

The playoff veterans were some of the Kraken’s best players. Yanni Gourde was tireless. Jaden Schwartz was everywhere. Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak were miserly.

Then there were the newbies. Matty Beniers scored only once in seven games, but his defensive play was that of a veteran instead of a rookie. In his first full NHL season and only postseason to date, Will Borgen maintained the pesky play and drew the ire of Colorado’s coach and fans with a stick to the head of Darren Helm. Aside from that, he kept his fury within mostly legal limits.

Tye Kartye, who had never played a minute in the NHL, subbed directly in for injured 40-goal scorer Jared McCann and scored in his debut. On his 22nd birthday and with the Kraken up 2-0 on Sunday, he turned in a spinning shot block on Colorado defenseman Devon Toews.

Everyone was in on it.

“It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling,” alternate captain Yanni Gourde said. “I’m so proud of this group — we’ve battled so hard.”

They’d completed the upset. The team voted most likely to be swept had earned the right to gloat.

“Obviously to people who have written us off early in the season or since the start — here we are,” Grubauer said. “And it’s been great.”