Fresh off his new contract extension, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol spoke Thursday about some of the changed, more optimistic outlooks on his team as it prepares for a third season full of heightened expectations.

Hakstol earning a two-year extension this week with one season still to go on his current deal comes after a 100-point Kraken campaign, a playoff run deep into the second round and his being named a Jack Adams Award finalist as NHL coach of the year. While Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins eventually won that award as expected, Hakstol’s finalist inclusion and vote of confidence within the organization should leave him better positioned to further implement his system and message going forward.

“You work to build a foundation and we did that a little bit in year one,” Hakstol said in a meeting with local media at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “And we made progress in year two. And so, for myself and our staff, we take pride in the opportunity to continue working towards building and continuing in the right direction. For that, I’m really grateful for that opportunity.”

He added: “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to continue building off of what we did last year.”

Hakstol confirmed what was already widely expected — that his entire coaching staff will return this coming season. He said that should make things easier when it comes to having everybody in sync to start September training camp.

“Our staff works hard,” he said. “I can’t imagine a group of guys to work with that work harder than our guys do. So, we’ll be well-prepared there.”

Advertising

One of the things he’s most looking forward to is the competition level at camp, where young prospects such as Shane Wright, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans will be pushing for spots. Hakstol said there was a noticeable rise in camp competitiveness a year ago and he expects it to climb another notch this time.

“So, veterans will be coming back knowing their role, their place within the team,” Hakstol said. “But they’ll be continuing to compete for that role. And then, the continuing growth and ability of young players within our organization is going to be very exciting for everybody to watch. Just to see where they’re at and how much pressure they can put to become full-time members here.”

After trying to “leave guys alone” following their elimination by Dallas two months ago in Game 7 of the second round, Hakstol recently began phoning them up individually. He told them to take pride in what they accomplished and feels they have, but that many remain disappointed by not beating the Stars to advance to the Western Conference Final.

“My hope is that it brings us into camp with our feet on the ground with a highly motivated group and a group that understands each other a little bit better than we did at this time last year,” he said. “We understand our formula a little bit better and that’s our platform to work off of and to show advancement this year.”

Hakstol admitted it’s been tough giving his players that space, adding he wanted to “jump back into things right away” after the playoff run ended. But taking a “breather” was important, he added, not just for the players but for him as well.

He said he took about 10 days to “get away from things” after final player exit interviews but then threw himself right back into his daily work routine. Operating mostly out of his summer lake cottage in Minnesota, he devotes a couple of hours daily to Kraken matters.

Advertising

“The thought processes always go on at different times,” he said. “Different things happen depending on the rhythm of the day and depending on how my mind is working that day.”

He’s in town with his family for a few days at their Eastside residence before heading back to Minnesota, which is why the team waited until now to announce the extension. Among numerous congratulatory texts received from around the league was one from Kraken center Yanni Gourde, known for his wisecracking, outspoken nature.

Hakstol and Gourde had just spoken by phone a few days before the extension announcement, but the coach hadn’t mentioned anything about the deal. So, Gourde, naturally, let him have it as only he can do.

“I got a funny text from him,” Hakstol said. “It’s always good to have some good banter back and forth and for sure, there was more of that than less … You’ve seen Gordo play, right? So, you know on the ice he’s not shy.”