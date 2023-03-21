DALLAS — Longtime Poulsbo resident Bert Marshall can appreciate what the Kraken are on the verge of doing as a much-improved second-year NHL franchise.

Despite recent struggles, the Kraken entered Tuesday’s game against the Stars needing three points to tie Marshall’s former New York Islanders squad and the 1925-26 Boston Bruins for the greatest second-season expansion team turnaround in NHL history. The Islanders were historically bad at just 12-60-6 in their 1972-73 debut campaign before bringing in veteran defenseman Marshall that summer and improving by 26 points the next season to tie the longstanding Boston mark.

“They were a very young team but had some good players and just needed a little help,” Marshall, 79, said of a second-year squad that included future Hall of Fame defenseman Denis Potvin and netminder Billy Smith. “It really didn’t take us all that long, and by the third year we were off and running.”

The Kraken entered Tuesday at 38-24-7 with 83 points compared with their debut 27-49-6 finish of 60 points.

There are some similarities between the Kraken and the teams they are chasing — most notably, going from doormats to playoff contenders quickly.

Marshall, a Calder Trophy finalist as a rookie with Detroit in 1966, had been brought in for the second Islanders season to help mentor young defenders such as Potvin. The Islanders had given up a whopping 347 goals their expansion campaign — more than 100 above the NHL average.

Advertising

But they quickly cut that to 247 in their second season. The Kraken’s improvement is mostly from scoring goals, up from 213 last season to 240 now and on pace to finish with 285.

And the Kraken will likely make the playoffs this second season, when it took three for Marshall’s team. By the third Islanders season, they went 35-25-22 and qualified for postseason play.

“It was all the ties that saved us,” Marshall said of making the playoffs. “We didn’t have to worry about overtimes and shootouts back then, as we probably would have lost them all. But once the playoffs came, we finally beat the Rangers — which we hadn’t done all year — and then it really got interesting.”

The Islanders beat the Rangers in an overtime clincher, then rallied from three games down to stun Pittsburgh before nearly ending the Philadelphia Flyers’ “Broad Street Bullies” reign of terror before it truly got started.

Philadelphia led that NHL semifinal series 3-0, but the Islanders again rallied for three consecutive victories to tie it. The Flyers finally won Game 7 and went on to capture consecutive Stanley Cups.

As for the Islanders, they’d be a Cup threat the rest of the decade. But it wasn’t until the year after Marshall retired to become the team’s AHL affiliate coach that they won the first of four consecutive titles.

Advertising

Things were somewhat different for the Bruins and Maroons a century ago, debuting in a fledgling league of only six teams. Boston went 6-24-0 for 12 points their expansion season, and the Maroons were somewhat better at 9-19-2 for 20 points.

But both took off in 1925-26 when the league expanded to seven teams and played an additional six games. Boston jumped 26 points to 38 at 17-15-4 and the Maroons by 25 to 45 at 20-11-5.

The second-year Maroons then did something even the most die-hard Kraken fans would have trouble envisioning in only a second season by winning the Cup over the Rangers. Such were the differences afforded by a seven-team league with two playoff rounds of a few games each compared with 32 teams and four best-of-seven playoff rounds.

Still, the quest for playoff success explains why smirking Kraken center Yanni Gourde didn’t seem to care much Tuesday when told that a win over Dallas would allow his team to match that Maroons squad from his home province. Or that the Kraken could surpass the Islanders and Bruins by week’s end.

“I care about getting in the playoffs and getting in a place where we have a good game,” Gourde said. “We want to go in the playoffs playing well. And it starts tonight.”

Still, the Kraken spent part of the weekend resetting their minds on a “team bonding” visit to Coachella Valley, California. Part of the focus was on reminding them what they’ve accomplished to this point and the mindset it took to get there.

Advertising

“The most important thing that we’re concentrating on right now is the stretch run here and a playoff run,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “And the most important thing that you can do there is stay even keeled. Stay loose, stay positive. Again, whether you’re coming off a good win or a tough loss, you have to be able to reset and turn the page quickly. And our group has been able to do that all year.”

Marshall can appreciate that approach and the Kraken’s improvement from one season to the next. After retiring from the Islanders and then coaching a bit, the British Columbia native became an NHL scout and eventually fulfilled a dream of owning a Poulsbo property near where he used to visit family as a child.

It’s from that property he follows the Kraken, even getting to a game against New Jersey in January at Climate Pledge Arena. It was at that game when Marshall reconnected with longtime Islanders goalie Glenn “Chico” Resch, a teammate on that second-year squad who now does Devils radio commentary.

“He was telling me how impressed he was with the Kraken,” Marshall said. “We both agreed we liked the way they approach things. Win or lose, it seems to me they’re controlling the flow of the game a lot more this season.”

Even if it means erasing a bit of Islanders history made those early seasons.

Note

Forward John Hayden underwent surgery Monday for a lower-body injury suffered during Saturday’s loss to Edmonton, the Kraken announced. The expected recovery time is 12 weeks.