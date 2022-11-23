A forward’s delight and a defenseman’s turmoil. A coach’s nightmare and a ticket-holder’s dream. The Seattle Kraken’s hectic victory Wednesday over the San Jose Sharks included the most goals they’ve scored and the most they’ve given up in a win to date.

San Jose’s Timo Meier scored a hat trick. The Kraken still won, 8-5.

“It was a fun game to play in,” center Matty Beniers said.

“It was fun for the fans. It stunk for the coaches,” coach Dave Hakstol clarified.

Early in the third period, Seattle forward Oliver Bjorkstrand found himself alone in front of Kaapo Kahkonen and the goal-scorer took over. He spun 180 degrees, passed from his forehand to his backhand and flipped the puck over the San Jose Sharks netminder.

Bjorkstrand shrugged off a 17-game goal drought that dated back to the season opener in Anaheim and got the Kraken rolling again. The Sharks had already erased a two-goal deficit, but the cushion provided by Bjorkstrand and Jaden Schwartz held up, barely, until Beniers fluffed it and Schwartz threw in an empty netter at Climate Pledge Arena.

Bjorkstrand recently moved off the top line opposite Andre Burakovsky, who said Bjorkstrand switched sticks during the scoring slump. After the new twig put in Wednesday’s highlight-reel goal, Burakovsky offered his sweetest congratulations.

“I told him when he scored, ‘That’s the new stick, bud,’” Burakovsky deadpanned.

Nine seconds into a minute-long 5-on-3, Burakovsky tied the game at 1 through a screen from Schwartz. Burakovsky (1 goal, 2 assists) almost had another one on a third attempt but the puck didn’t make it through the mosh pit.

Beniers (1 goal, 2 assists) took the puck up the boards, blew by defender Nick Bonino and centered to teammate Vince Dunn. All that was left for Dunn to do was tap it past Kahkonen and make it 2-2. Set up by Daniel Sprong, Ryan Donato gave the Kraken their first lead of the night and ended his own 11-game goal drought.

Jamie “Big Rig” Oleksiak is a hard guy to lose at 6-foot-7 and 257 pounds, but he was left alone to the left of the net and in position to angle in a feed from Justin Schultz to make it 4-2. Oleksiak missed the previous four games with a lower-body injury.

“I felt honestly a little better than I expected. I have a couple defensive reads on the goals-against I probably wish I could have had back,” Oleksiak said.

San Jose’s Meier, however, scored his second of the night to close the Sharks’ deficit to one. Meier didn’t pick a corner — he went with both, scoring off each goal post. His third of the game nine minutes into the third period made it 6-5. Sharks fans dutifully tossed a handful of hats onto the ice.

“I don’t think I want every game to be run-and-gun like that, but we were able to pull through,” Soucy said.

Beniers creeped up the middle and went stick side from just above the hashmarks. He restored the two-goal lead with less than five minutes remaining.

“I don’t think there’s much to that. (Jared McCann) made a nice play back and I just walked in with no one on me,” Beniers said.

Kraken goaltender Martin Jones finished with 21 saves. At 4-2, the puck popped straight up in front of him. Carson Soucy played the dangerous game of trying to bat it out of midair, but he and Logan Couture both missed it and Jones found it once it dropped.

“He didn’t let in a bad goal tonight. He made some huge saves,” Hakstol said.

The Kraken ended a season-long, six-game homestand 4-1-1, 11-5-3 overall and sitting second in the Pacific Division. A three-game road swing begins Friday against the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

“Hopefully we’ll get a little turkey on the plane tomorrow and we’ll get ready to go for the next one,” Hakstol said.