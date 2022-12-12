The Kraken claimed 23-year-old Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Monday. The move gives the former first-round draft pick a chance to reclaim some of the hype in Seattle and the Kraken a new option, likely in their bottom six forwards.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Tolvanen was selected 30th overall by the Predators in the 2017 NHL draft, after their run to the Stanley Cup Final. Speculation swirled Monday morning regarding who would take a chance on Tolvanen, who has 25 goals in 135 career games and was once considered a top Predators prospect.

Seattle (16-8-3) is tied for second in the Pacific Division. Numerous other teams presumably didn’t have room for or passed on the forward, who has four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 games this season. Tolvanen, who was born in Vihti, Finland, hasn’t played since Nov. 19 and was a healthy scratch for seven consecutive games.

Tolvanen had 22 points, half of which were on the power play, in 40 games during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and signed a three-year deal with Nashville that summer. His total improved by only a point in 72 games the next season. His contract carries a $1.45 million salary-cap hit and runs through 2023-24.

The Kraken confirmed that forward Karson Kuhlman (one goal, two assists) was placed on waivers. Kuhlman, often a healthy scratch himself this season, was claimed off waivers by Seattle in January. The other 31 NHL teams had 24 hours from 9 a.m. Monday to put in a claim.

Kraken call up defenseman

The Kraken could be without their entire second defensive pairing Tuesday. Justin Schultz, who has appeared in all 27 games this season, left Sunday’s game with 8:19 left in the third period after a shove from behind into the boards by the Florida Panthers’ Ryan Lomberg.

Advertising

Lomberg was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

Kraken center Matty Beniers immediately went after Lomberg following the hit, which was seemingly in retaliation for Schultz grabbing at Lomberg’s head a few seconds earlier as they were barreling after the puck. Schultz got off the ice on his own and return to the game.

“As always, we’ll wait until the morning, see where we’re at,” coach Dave Hakstol said after the game.

Gustav Olofsson earned his second regular-season recall from the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Monday, casting doubt on Schultz’s availability Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cale Fleury, the extra defenseman Seattle has kept around the entire season, is already in the lineup, filling in for Jamie Oleksiak.

Oleksiak was suspended three games for a high hit of his own on the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak, Schultz’s defensive partner, is eligible to return Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Schultz, 32, was the overtime hero in a Nov. 17 win against the New York Rangers, and his early first season with the Kraken has been quietly solid for the most part. That two-goal outing against the Rangers kicked off a six-game point streak (two goals, eight assists).

“He’s calm, and he’s quiet, but his presence speaks very loudly,” Hakstol said during that scoring streak. “He carries himself so well. He’s garnered a ton of respect in the dressing room. He’s been an instantaneous leader for us, just with his experience and poise.”