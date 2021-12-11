Kraken center Yanni Gourde on Saturday became the team’s latest player to be placed in COVID-19 protocol, joining forward Colin Blackwell from earlier this week.

Gourde will miss Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Climate Pledge Arena. Alexander True has been called up from the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina to replace him.

“It is what it is, right now this is the world we’re living in,” Kraken forward Alex Wennberg said Saturday after his team’s morning skate.

The Kraken have already seen forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Jared McCann and defenseman Mark Giordano miss significant time this season after being placed in protocol. Giordano missed 10 days and was only re-activated for Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Kraken enter play Saturday with a record of 9-15-2, having lost two straight while scoring just one goal in those games.

This story will be updated…