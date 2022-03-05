WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly two decades ago, playing even one NHL game seemed an unlikely dream for Kraken captain Mark Giordano.

But the veteran defenseman, now 38, took the ice here Saturday night against the Washington Capitals for Game No. 1,000 of an NHL career that saw him go undrafted out of junior hockey despite leading his Owen Sound Attack in scoring among defensemen his final two seasons. Giordano signed a three-year minor league deal with Calgary in 2004 and got in 55 games with the Flames in the second and third of those seasons but still needed to leave and play a year in Russia before he’d get a full-time NHL shot.

“It means a lot,” Giordano said. “I feel like it was an up-and-down journey for me to get into this league. But I feel like I put a lot of hard work and a lot of years in. It’s definitely a milestone that I’ve been looking forward to. I feel a huge sense of accomplishment, to be honest.”

The Flames tweeted out congratulations to Giordano on Saturday, stating, “For 949 games, it was an absolute privilege to watch you play in a Flames jersey.” Giordano’s strong ties to the Flames and the Calgary community has fueled speculation he’ll be traded back there to help bolster his longtime team ahead of a playoff run. A Stanley Cup is one item missing from Giordano’s resume and he’s let the Kraken know he’s not opposed to another playoff shot.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said earlier in the week that he’ll look to deal Giordano for a draft pick or prospect.

“I think for me it’s well known that I sort of came into my own a little bit later than the average guy,” Giordano said. “So, I still feel like I do have game left and I still can contribute in a positive way. I still have a really good passion. I still love hockey. I love watching hockey. I love, obviously, playing. So, I have no intention of not playing in the near future.”

The Capitals saluted Giordano’s feat on their video scoreboard midway through the opening period.

Giordano had enrolled at York University in his native Toronto and was preparing for business school when the Flames gave him a tryout and signed him to the minor league deal. It’s interesting how much of a fixture Giordano later became in Calgary, serving as captain since the 2013-14 season, given he’d left that organization after three years to play for Moscow Dynamo in Russia in 2007 when the Flames declined to guarantee him an NHL spot.

It was only the past couple of seasons, once Giordano played his 900th game, that he began thinking about 1,000. His sister, Michelle, flew here for Saturday’s game, as did two other very close family friends.

“I just looked at my phone and there were about 50 or 60 messages,” Giordano said. “So, I’ll go through them all. I’m probably not going to respond for the next couple of days because we’re playing. But it’s nice to have all the well-wishes, for sure.”

Giordano’s parents plan to attend a March 16 home game at Climate Pledge Arena against Tampa Bay in which the Kraken will honor Giordano. His wife, Lauren, and three children will be there as well.

Schwartz, McCann return

The Kraken got a major boost Saturday when winger Jaden Schwartz and center Jared McCann were reactivated off injured reserve. Schwartz played left wing on a line with Alex Wennberg and Marcus Johansson after missing more than two months due to a Dec. 29 hand injury. He’d been second in team points with six goals and 14 assists.

McCann, who centered a line between Calle Jarnkrok and Jordan Eberle, is still the team’s leading scorer with 21 goals despite missing nearly two weeks with an upper body injury.

The loss of Schwartz came on the heels of a knee injury that sidelined Brandon Tanev for the season. Schwartz and Tanev are particularly adept at going to the net. The Kraken, in a 4-3 win Wednesday over Nashville, scored all four goals off hard work in close.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol was asked after Saturday’s morning skate whether his team has evolved in their approach down low in the absence of Schwartz and Tanev. Hakstol said it isn’t the approach that’s evolved, more the results.

“We’ve been able to generate offense from that area of the offensive zone fairly consistently,” Hakstol said. “But we haven’t seen a lot of rewards from it. So, we got some of those rewards the other night.”

Protest targets Cap player

About a dozen protesters gathered outside Capital One Arena pregame, waving Ukrainian flags and anti-war signs, some of them critical of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who’d previously been very vocal on social media in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Shame on the Caps for defending Putin supporter Ovechkin,” read one sign. “Only one other guy in the world is as happy to see Putin. Can you guess who?” read another, with an accompanying photo of Ovechkin and Putin posing for a photo together.

Ovechkin drew mostly cheers, with a smattering of boos mixed in, when introduced pregame as part of Washington’s starting lineup.

Notes

— ROOT Sports analytics specialist Alison Lukan has been a fixture on Kraken broadcasts this season, but usually between periods or pre-and-postgame. But Saturday, she was in the broadcast booth alongside play-by-play man John Forslund, serving as a replacement for analyst JT Brown, who this past week entered COVID-19 protocol.

— T.J. Oshie of Stanwood finally got to face his hometown team after missing the initial November meeting between these clubs. Capitals forward Oshie played right wing on a line with Anthony Mantha and Nicklas Backstrom.

— The Kraken finally saw Chris Driedger and Vitek Vanecek back together Saturday, only not as the goaltending tandem once envisioned. Vanecek, last night’s Capitals starter, was selected by the Kraken from Washington in the expansion draft, but quickly got traded back for a second-round draft pick after the Philip Grubauer signing.