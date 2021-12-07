Carry-over emotions from the Kraken’s 6-1 loss to the Penguins on Monday were apparent during Tuesday’s practice.

In one of the more intense practices of the season, the Kraken focused primarily on battle drills and one-on-one situations. It was a far different feel than the feel-good, positive-energy session from Sunday.

There were a couple positive developments, namely the return of defenseman Mark Giordano, who exited COVID-19 protocol Monday after being quarantined in Tampa, Florida, for 10 days.

“It’s tough to sit in your room by yourself for 10 days,” the Kraken captain said. “But you just listen to the docs and our staff and talk to them daily and go from there.”

Giordano was on the ice for morning skate Nov. 26 when the Kraken played at Tampa Bay. But he was absent from pregame warm-ups and was placed in protocol shortly after. On Tuesday, he said it was a surprise to him to be told to shut it down.

“We did tests in the morning, I didn’t think anything of it, obviously, and then went to my room,” he said. “I had my pregame meal, then got a call from our athletic trainer telling me I tested positive.”

The Kraken defenseman did two more confirmation tests, and both came back positive, and that’s when he knew it was going to be a while.

Seattle continued with the four-game road trip, and Giordano had to stay in the same hotel room in Tampa and wait it out.

“Thank God for iPads and phones and being able to FaceTime my family,” he said.

Giordano said he didn’t feel many symptoms and was “pretty normal” during his week-plus in Florida. He lost his sense of taste and had some congestion.

“I landed yesterday afternoon and had some chicken and pasta at home, and it caught me off guard (when) I could taste it,” he said. “It’s a weird, weird feeling being hungry and not being able to taste food, I don’t wish it on anyone.”

The Kraken were 2-2-1 while he was out. In his absence they’ve rotated in Will Borgen, who made his season debut at Tampa Bay after sitting out the first 21 games and played Monday night.

They’ve continued to rotate Carson Soucy and Haydn Fleury, and Jeremy Lauzon was a healthy scratch in one game. With a fully healthy defense corps, at some point they might have a decision to make with two extra defenders.

Giordano was the third Kraken player to miss time because of COVID, with Calle Jarnkrok to begin the season and Jared McCann at the start of November.

Back then, McCann detailed how energy levels can take a while to return after recovering from COVID.

“That’s the big thing, getting my energy back,” he said Nov. 18. “It’s not feeling 100% yet, but I’m stating to feel like I’m getting there every game.”

Whether it takes that long for Giordano remains to be seen. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said he didn’t know what the process to return to the lineup for him would look like, but they have another practice Wednesday before facing Winnipeg on Thursday.

“I haven’t talked to him about it yet,” Hakstol said. “First day (back) today, get him back on the ice, like I said I haven’t talked to him personally about it yet. So we have a full day of practice (Wednesday) before a game day, and knowing Gio, he’s going to be shooting and pushing for Thursday.”

The mood at Kraken Community Iceplex seemed more intense following the worst loss of the season Monday. The postgame media session was testy, and frustration was obvious.

After a stretch in which the Kraken had played their best hockey and crawled back into the playoff conversation, there seems to be a sense of urgency.

“We went to work,” Hakstol said of Tuesday’s practice. “That’s what we do. That’s what we do, we feel like we got away from it a little bit last night, we got back to it today.”

Giordano, who said he appreciated jumping back into an intense session, wasn’t the only returning player Tuesday. Goalie Chris Driedger, who was placed on injured reserve last week, was on the ice and participated with Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord.

Jarnkrok, also on injured reserve, was not on the ice after he had been deemed a game-time decision for Monday and didn’t play.