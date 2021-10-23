Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks
7 p.m. | Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle
Watch: ESPN+ | Radio: 950 AM
Kraken pregame notes: Another first for Kraken, this time at home
After tonight, perhaps it’ll start to feel like a routine.
The Seattle Kraken make its Climate Pledge Arena debut tonight, facing the cross-border rival Vancouver Canucks (at least, the league would like that to be the case) in its first-ever home game.
The Kraken has never had a true home game; even before the five-game road trip to begin the season, all the preseason games were on the road or played at junior arenas throughout the state.
Saturday included a lot of adjusting; to the ice, to the bounces off the boards, to where the players and coaches are supposed to go. When they play at home again on Tuesday, that’ll become second nature.
After years in the making, Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena set to enter Seattle sports landscape
There undoubtedly will be improved sports venues added to this city’s landscape at some point long after Climate Pledge Arena stops being today’s shiny new toy.
But those who fought to rebuild the former KeyArena into a modernized, state-of-the-art $1.15 billion venue under the previous version’s 44-million-pound, historically preserved roof hope that doesn’t happen for some time. Just as T-Mobile Park is now into its third decade and Lumen Field finishes off its second with no talk of replacement, there’s hope that Climate Pledge can endure for decades more.
And ultimately, once the history of early 21st century Seattle sports is written, all three buildings will have played a defining role.
And in the case of this new arena — all privately financed, unlike the other two venues — it will go down not only as the city’s latest winter sports palace but also the place that on Saturday night will finally showcase a local NHL Kraken franchise some suggest was a century in the making.
Versatility paying off for ex-Canuck Jared McCann as Kraken prepares to face his former team
It seems like every game is a revenge game for the Kraken.
Last weekend in Columbus, Alex Wennberg made his return in front of Blue Jackets fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And this week in New Jersey, Nathan Bastian faced the team that left him exposed in the expansion draft.
On Saturday, in the Kraken’s inaugural home game, Jared McCann has a revenge game of his own.
He wasn’t the Kraken’s expansion selection from the Vancouver Canucks; that was Kole Lind, now in the AHL. The Kraken took McCann from Toronto, a team that added him in a trade from Pittsburgh as a shield for its other forwards.
The Kraken is the fourth team McCann has spent time with — Toronto doesn’t count, though it was a wild 48 hours — and the first where he feels like he can hit his stride.
From the Sonics’ departure to the Kraken’s arrival, here’s how KeyArena became Climate Pledge Arena
It turns out the lost battle over keeping the Sonics was the opening salvo in a much longer fight to create a “new” major sports arena for the Kraken and likely home for the NBA team’s revival.
Then-Sonics owner Howard Schultz sold the team in 2006 to a group led by Clay Bennett that eventually moved it to Oklahoma City in 2008 largely because KeyArena badly needed the kind of $1.15 billion overhaul that has become Climate Pledge Arena.
Since then, any Sonics rebirth was predicated upon a serious arena upgrade. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer offered to buy the Sonics from Bennett in 2008 and pay half of a $300 million KeyArena upgrade, with the city and state covering the remainder.
But state lawmakers largely opposed further such subsidies, and Bennett wasn’t interested in selling.
After $1.15 billion renovation, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena ‘will surprise people in the greatest way’
From the first blast of natural light that greets visitors entering the new spectator bowl within Climate Pledge Arena, it will be glaringly obvious that KeyArena is now dead and buried.
Not beneath the actual venue, mind you, though there might have been room enough for a burial given the 680,000 cubic yards of dirt displaced as workers dug an extra 15 feet downward to form a new arena floor some 53 feet below street level.
Instead, much of KeyArena’s interior now rests in nearby landfills while some of the base structure — particularly the historically preserved roof and side windows — was recycled as part of the new facility.
Besides the roof and side windows, the KeyArena everybody knew is gone. There’s double the arena space in Climate Pledge Arena — some 932,000 square feet if an underground VIP parking garage is included — and an abundance of modern amenities, highlighted in striking fashion by the north end glass wall where natural light pours in.
