NASHVILLE — The Kraken played the part of home opener villains again, and ended up with the same margin of defeat.

The Kraken fell 3-0 at the Nashville Predators on Thursday night and dropped to 0-2 on the young season.

The Kraken kept goaltender Philipp Grubauer’s sight lines clear in the first period, though they had trouble clearing the puck out of their own zone, firing it directly into teammates’ feet along the boards over and over.

Making his NHL regular-season debut in place of Brandon Tanev, who hasn’t played since a hit in the season opener that triggered a league suspension, Tye Kartye had one of the first period’s best chances. He tried to dig the puck out of Nashville goalie Juuse Saros’ pads while Saros flopped around at the edge of the crease.

The fourth line wasn’t perfectly in sync and saw a handful of shifts in the first period. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Kartye played less than 10 minutes each as the Kraken chased the tying goal for nearly 20 minutes.

The Kraken barely closed out the final 30 seconds of the first period without getting scored on and Jamie Oleksiak took a delay-of-game penalty seven seconds after the break, so the Kraken had to kill off a minute and a half of 5-on-3 on freshly cleaned ice. The Predators missed the net five times, defenseman Adam Larsson blocked one shot and Grubauer mopped up two shots that made it to the net.

Failing to score on their fifth power play of the season — which includes a five-minute major — wasn’t the worst of it. During the man advantage, Nashville’s Colton Sissons had a step on Seattle’s Eeli Tolvanen and Vince Dunn. Tolvanen, back in the building where his career started and fizzled before the Kraken grabbed him off waivers last December, went for the big play, diving to sweep the puck off Sissons’ stick. It didn’t work and Sissons was free to go shift to his backhand and put it past Grubuauer’s blocker.

At the same point in the third period, the Kraken chased the puck on a long delayed penalty. Gustav Nyquist banged in an insurance goals for the Predators, sending the puck in off Larsson’s foot.

Grubauer held up his end and made 32 saves. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Jared McCann has Seattle’s only goal of the season so far, scored in a 4-1 loss Tuesday night in Vegas.