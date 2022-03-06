RALEIGH, N.C. — Two games into this five-city road trip and the Kraken do seem to have the 5-on-5 aspect of their game containing some of the league’s more talented squads.

The problem for a second straight night was special teams, More specifically, the penalty kill really came back to bite the Kraken in Sunday night’s 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes when they yielded two more goals while down a man.

That’s four goals allowed while short-handed the first two games of this trip after the Kraken had killed off 19 of the previous 21. Sure, the caliber of opponents has had plenty to do with it, the Hurricanes entering the night with the NHL’s second most points and a bunch of guys that can put the puck in the net.

But the inability to kill those penalties off really hurt the Kraken on a night they otherwise limited the Hurricanes offensively and twice took a one-goal lead in the second period.

Instead, it was Teuvo Teravainen, playing in his 500th career game, tying things up late in the second with a rebound goal on a power play opportunity that took the Hurricanes only four seconds to convert. Then, in the third, on one of the rare occasions the Kraken got caught running around in their own zone at even strength, Martin Necas scored the go-ahead marker for Carolina at the 10:22 mark.

Philipp Grubauer made the initial save on a blast from the left point through traffic, but Necas had time to gather the rebound and put it behind the Kraken goaltender. The Kraken pulled Grubauer for an extra attacker with two minutes to play and pressed hard in Carolina’s zone but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Advertising

The Kraken’s own power play had gotten a boost in opening the scoring at 3:12 of the second period when Alex Wennberg banged home the rebound off an initial Yanni Gourde shot. But fewer than four minutes later, it would be Nino Neiderreiter of the Hurricanes tying things up with a rebound goal of his own off a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi at the tail end of a Carolina power play.

The Kraken didn’t need long from there to regain the 2-1 lead as Adam Larsson hit Calle Jarnkrok with a long pass that sent him in alone down the left side. Jarnkrok fired a high wrister over the glove of goalie Antti Raanta for his 12th goal of the season just 1:06 after Carolina’s equalizer.

And the Kraken looked like they might get to intermission with the lead until Wennberg took a hooking call with just 2:42 to go in the period. Carolina would need just seconds of power play time to tie it as Sebastian Aho won the ensuing faceoff against Riley Sheahan.

Vincent Trocheck reached the loose puck and passed it to Teravainen, who got an initial shot away on Grubauer. The rebound wound up bouncing off some skates — with defenseman Jeremy Lauzon unable to corral it — and right back to a charging Teravainen, who buried it behind Grubauer.