It was a full-service shift for Andre Burakovsky. He drew a tripping call, brushed the slush off his knees, stayed on for the ensuing power play and scored to briefly get the Seattle Kraken back in the game Monday night.

Just 18 seconds later, however, the two-goal cushion was back and the Carolina Hurricanes cruised to a 5-1 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

A quick pair of penalties to Seattle forward Jordan Eberle with 27 seconds of peace in between gave the Hurricanes a chance to grow their lead before Burakovsky briefly cut into it.

Philipp Grubauer earned the start in goal for the Kraken (1-2-1) and faced 11 shots in the first period. He was pressed against the post but left enough room for former Portland Winterhawks (WHL) star Seth Jarvis to find an opening and make it 1-0 Hurricanes.

Grubauer shut down a Carolina short-handed 2-on-1, the result of a blocked shot at the point. Still on the power play, Yanni Gourde found himself alone in front of Frederik Andersen at the other end but swung the puck directly into the Hurricanes goaltender’s pads.

After the period break, Brandon Tanev was knocked over the goal line and made himself useful there, registering one unofficial save while Grubauer was on the other side of the crease.

It was a well-executed only Kraken goal. Jared McCann tapped it to Eberle, who sent a pass across the ice and onto the waiting stick of Burakovsky, who tucked it between Andersen’s glove and leg pad. That gave the Kraken a man-advantage goal in all four games of the season, and Burakovsky sole possession of the team scoring lead (2 goals, 3 assists).

On the next shift, the Hurricanes tapped the puck around the crease, making Grubauer dart from side to side until Andrei Svechnikov put it up and over the goalie. Svechnikov made it 4-1 just 1:10 later.

Jordan Martinook scored the final Hurricanes goal and the only one of the third period.