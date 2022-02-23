Inside the NHL

The shots total midway through their latest defeat on Tuesday night was an indicator of the immense challenge lying ahead for Kraken coach Dave Hakstol.

New York Islanders 24, Kraken 6.

Sure, the Kraken admittedly lacked energy coming off a Western Canada road trip. Problem was, the prior night in Vancouver they were outshot 46-27 in a loss that mirrored the score and swaths of play in Tuesday’s subsequent defeat, the team’s fifth in a row.

And the game before that, in Calgary, they were outshot 37-21 and only stellar play by goaltender Philipp Grubauer kept it close. Now, losing to the Flames is no indignity, they being the NHL’s hottest team. But, well, back to the Islanders, this was a squad the Kraken shut out only three weeks ago on Long Island, New York, in arguably their best game all season.

The Isles had also won only once the prior five contests, so, in theory they were riper for picking. Which is a roundabout way of saying the Kraken, fatigued or not, are showing some preliminary signs of playing out the string no matter who the opponent is.

And that’s the last thing Hakstol and those running this struggling first-year franchise need with two months to go. Yeah, the March 21 trade deadline looms and guys such as Mark Giordano, Calle Jarnkrok and anyone else over age 26 without a long-term contract will hear their names mentioned in rumors.

And yes, the Kraken’s system, requiring 60 minutes of bruising nightly effort to offset a lack of goal scoring, leaves them prone to mental letdowns when they fall just short as happened last week in Winnipeg.

But up until the All-Star break, they’d gone on a nice run of several weeks in which they showed they could hang with the league’s best.

It made them an interesting team to follow, one that could still win over additional local fans. But there was nothing to love about the first 30 minutes of the Islanders game, which looked like the final 30 minutes of the prior Canucks contest, with a few exceptions.

Hakstol has said the team is continuously evaluating players with an eye on who will stick for future seasons that hopefully go better than this one.

“That’s on a day-to-day basis that evaluation happens,” Hakstol said. “And that happens within the framework of, the most important thing which is working every day to win games.

“We’re working hard to build. We’re working hard to grow. That has to continue. The focus at this time of year has to be on winning games and then the big picture is always there.”

Fair enough, but at 16-33-4 there isn’t much winning going on. One thing Hakstol has done lately is sit players such as Morgan Geekie and, on Tuesday, Joonas Donskoi, whose production has stalled.

Geekie has just three goals all season — two since opening night — and that’s not enough for a guy that’s been a third line center most of the season. Sure, it’s his first full NHL campaign and even when not scoring, he’s shown an ability to be creative with the puck. He’s also certainly displayed an energy burst since being a healthy scratch in the Calgary game.

Now, he needs to bring that every game.

“He reached a level that he probably hadn’t been at throughout the year,” Hakstol said after Geekie’s return against Vancouver. “We’ve seen spurts of it, but he did it on a pretty consistent basis (Monday) night. So, that was a nice breakthrough.”

Donskoi is different, being a veteran of several NHL seasons. Despite his 15 assists, one goal in 51 games for him raises all kinds of questions. There are nights when he, too, goes unnoticed and that simply can’t happen when pucks already aren’t going in for him.

Watching Yanni Gourde on the postgame interview podium after the loss to the Islanders, he looked beaten up, exhausted and ticked off. Gourde had scored one of two Kraken goals but even when not scoring, you rarely fail to notice he’s on the ice.

Donskoi is far from a lost cause. But he’s showing he’s not the guy to rely on. He’s a good supporting cast member when there’s top scoring around him such as what his former Colorado and San Jose teams had. But this Kraken team doesn’t have those. It needs to get some, and quickly, for next season.

Hakstol before Tuesday’s game downplayed a suggestion he was rotating guys in and out to avoid complacency creeping in. It’s been a strategy used all season — largely out of necessity — with a crowded defensive core and has seen Carson Soucy, Haydn Fleury and Will Borgen show improvements after sitting for extended stretches.

Hakstol instead insisted his team has a “purpose” these final months, knowing it must work for 60 minutes, night out, to achieve rare wins despite upcoming trade deadline distractions. “At any point in time in a season, there are all kinds of reasons to spread and go in different directions,” he said. “You’ve got to find the core reason to be together and build together and to put importance and priority on winning together.”

Talk to opposing scouts now gathering at Kraken games in anticipation of plucking trade deadline meat off the carcass and they’ll tell you this roster, expansion team or not, is better than its stats and record. They’ll also tell you it needs more elite players.

The Kraken will inevitably land a top prospect in next summer’s draft given their record. But there are risks in losing out the rest of the way to bolster lottery chances for young players who may or may not pan out. Hasn’t really helped the Buffalo Sabres’ and New Jersey Devils’ brands lately.

Besides, the Kraken have a path to landing elite players: Using some of that precious salary cap space they hoarded. Between that and draft picks, there’ll be better players coming. But right now, they need to establish a foundation to build upon, one that paying customers actually can stomach watching.

That foundation has shown signs of weakening. And it’ll be Hakstol’s job — and arguably greatest challenge — to ensure any tangible gains since the season began remain intact.