Another unidentified Kraken player tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, prompting the team to abruptly cancel practice while awaiting the result to be confirmed by a follow-up sample.

The announcement came on the same day forwards Yanni Gourde, Colin Blackwell and Riley Sheahan were released from COVID-19 protocol, though their availability for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes remains in doubt given they haven’t skated for more than 10 days. As of Monday, the Coyotes game at Climate Pledge Arena was still scheduled to take place, though the team and league was gauging the practicality of that.

“So, at the moment, the game tomorrow is on, but we’re not going to practice today,” Kraken senior vice president Katie Townsend said.

If the latest positive test is confirmed, the Kraken would have three players in COVID protocol, as defensemen Jamie Oleksiak and Carson Soucy remained there from the weekend. They are also likely without forward Brandon Tanev, who suffered an undisclosed lower body injury Saturday and was awaiting MRI results.

If Gourde, Sheahan and Blackwell also can’t play, the Kraken would be down seven regulars. Gourde was out on the ice practicing by himself on Monday morning.

This marks the second straight practice canceled by the team out of coronavirus precautions. The team’s Sunday game against Toronto was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Maple Leafs ranks that now has seven players and two coaches in COVID protocol.

