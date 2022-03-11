MONTREAL, Quebec — A row of 24 replica Stanley Cup banners hangs from the downtown building housing a movie complex in what used to be the hallowed home of the Kraken’s next opponent.

The Montreal Canadiens left the sacred confines of The Forum in March 1996 and took their bigger, authentic banners commemorating two dozen titles with them to hang at new Bell Centre digs.

As local legend goes, the “ghosts” of hockey-playing icons responsible for those championships remained behind at the cinema, perhaps explaining why the Canadiens now find themselves in the historically unfamiliar position of battling the Kraken for last place overall in the NHL.

Call this battle the “Shane Wright Cup” if you want, but they won’t be hanging banners for it in Montreal and probably not Seattle, either. Finishing 32nd of 32 teams would give the Kraken or Canadiens, who face each other here Saturday night, best odds to land junior-level Ontario Hockey League star Wright, 18, a Kingston Frontenacs center and consensus No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s entry draft.

Still, nobody from either team is acting as if they want to lose enough to get there.

“As we close out this road trip, it’s a long one, I think we obviously want to be winning,” Kraken forward Riley Sheahan said this week. “It’s a lot more fun when you can win. So yeah, it’s still important for us to get those ‘W’s’.”

Sheahan discussed how players are guarding against being overwhelmed by the losing.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I mean, we’re struggling, obviously, this year. But I think our locker room is great. We’ve got a lot of good character in there. We try to keep positive when we come to the rink. It’s just maintaining good habits. I know we’re obviously not in a playoff spot, so we’ve just got to keep coming to win, keep playing as a team and build on those good habits.”

The main reason the Kraken are even close to last overall is more about the Canadiens and unyielding pressure they face to live up to all those banners. Last month, their season in disarray, the Canadiens did what few other teams would: They fired coach Dominique Ducharme less than a year into the job and after he had taken them to last summer’s Stanley Cup Final.

This came after the Canadiens had already fired general manager Marc Bergevin, who had built the roster that reached the Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

In other NHL cities — Toronto, for example — that finals appearance might have guaranteed both men jobs for life. Or at least beyond the following season. Not in Montreal, where they measure success in championship banners only, and don’t hang them for anything less.

Sure, the Canadiens are going on 30 years since their most recent championship. But the pressure to win is always there. Heck, they even removed Al MacNeil as Montreal’s coach right after he won the Cup in 1971. Something about him not getting along with French Canadian players. So Ducharme never had a prayer.

And the firings apparently had some effect. Montreal is 7-5-0 in its first dozen games under new coach Martin St. Louis — nearly doubling its season win total while young cornerstones Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki revive their games.

That has allowed the Kraken to sneak into a race — and there’s a third team involved, the Arizona Coyotes — they really don’t want to be in. The Kraken and Coyotes are tied with 60 points, and the Canadiens have 57.

But the Kraken have played three more games. So if they lose Saturday and then again in Arizona this month, they might find themselves dead last.

Now, finishing last overall doesn’t guarantee a shot at Wright. The NHL uses a draft lottery, meaning the worst ranking only betters the odds to pick first.

There’s also less guarantee Wright will be picked first than seemed the case two years ago, when he scored 39 goals and added 27 assists in 58 games as an OHL rookie. The OHL shut down last season, causing Wright to miss a year. He came back this season, contracted COVID-19 for a spell and is still playing catch-up. He has 21 goals and 45 assists in 47 games.

That’s a slightly better points-per-game average, but Wright’s now doing it at age 18 instead of 16. So he’s no longer as guaranteed a first overall pick as he once seemed.

Still, the merits of landing Wright isn’t something Kraken coach Dave Hakstol is focused on. Not with his team having lost 11 of the past 12 and forward Joonas Donskoi going on injured reserve Friday. Hakstol wants to still have a job once Wright, or whoever the Kraken winds up with, actually joins the team.

And to do that, he needs the Kraken building on things they’ve lately done well. Not regressing to the basement.

“We can be hungry or more confident with the puck,” Hakstol said this week. “But in terms of our overall work ethic, our competitiveness and our play defensively, those areas have been sound. Those have to be building blocks as we go forward. They can’t waver. They have to be present every night.”

Not exactly the “Wright” stuff to win any draft-pick battle. But one thing’s certain entering Saturday’s clash: Somebody’s got to lose.