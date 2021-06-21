A former NHL player with a history of championing diversity and inclusion has been named as the Kraken’s main television analyst.

J.T. Brown played for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015 when the team made the Stanley Cup Final at a time Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke held an identical position with that Florida-based club. He’ll sit alongside play-by-play broadcaster John Forslund on the team’s ROOT Sports telecasts when it launches its inaugural season this fall.

Brown, who is Black, is a former NCAA champion with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2011, and he also played for Anaheim and Minnesota during a 365-game NHL career. The 30-year-old was named to the NHL’s Fan Inclusion Committee last year to help develop solutions that positively impact hockey opportunities and access to communities traditionally underrepresented in the sport.

“It was a big decision to hang up my skates, but one that was made easier by the opportunity to work alongside John Forslund for the Seattle Kraken,” Brown, who had been playing professionally in Sweden, said in a team statement. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue my career within the hockey world and to join an organization that is dedicated to making forward progress within the sport, and I look forward to the ability to make a lasting impact on the game I’ve loved for over 25 years.”

Brown has also helped promote “Black Girl Hockey Club”, a non-profit organization that focuses on making hockey more inclusive for Black women and girls. He’s also used his platform as a player and Twitch streamer to raise funds for the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone campaign.

This story will be updated.