ST. LOUIS — Another day of the Kraken trying to rebound from a loss.

The Kraken have lost seven in a row and are seeking their first win since Dec. 14 as they take on the Blues for the first time Thursday night.

What could have been a double-revenge game is reduced to just defenseman Vince Dunn facing his former team, after Jaden Schwartz was placed on injured reserve last week.

“It’s exciting to be back,” said Dunn, who was left exposed by the Blues for the Kraken’s expansion draft in July. “There’s a lot of mixed emotions right now, but I have a good relationship with my teammates and all the staff that are still there. So it’ll be exciting to play against them.”

The Kraken have had reunion games the entire three-game road swing, starting with Joonas Donskoi and Philipp Grubauer at Colorado and then Jamie Oleksiak against the Stars in Dallas on Wednesday night.

The Kraken’s seven-game skid is a franchise worst, after they had lost six in a row in November.

“Our efforts have been pretty good,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday morning. “We’re a pretty hardworking team. Mistakes are gonna happen. That’s also part of the game, and how you how you pick each other up from those mistakes is an area that we can get better in.

“How you respond to some of those situations as a team, again, in terms of who we are, those are things that we can do better in terms of our response overall, to either a positive or negative situation in a hockey game, and those are all things that we have to grow into.”

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Wednesday’s game:

Forwards:

Marcus Johansson-Jared McCann-Jordan Eberle

Calle Jarnkrok-Yanni Gourde-Colin Blackwell

Mason Appleton-Alexander Wennberg-Ryan Donato

Max McCormick-Riley Sheahan-Joonas Donskoi

Defense:

Mark Giordano-Jamie Oleksiak

Carson Soucy-Adam Larsson

Vince Dunn-Jeremy Lauzon

Notes

Goalie Chris Driedger starts for the first time since Dec. 30 against the Flames as the Kraken play their second game in two nights.

Hakstol said all players who were available in Dallas are available tonight.

Broadcast Info

Time/place: 5 p.m., Enterprise Center, St. Louis

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: KJR-AM (950)

About the Blues

This season: 21-10-5 (last game: 2-1 win vs. Dallas)

Player to watch: Jordan Kyrou

Notes: The Blues’ 126 goals scored are fifth-most in the NHL. … Colton Parayko and Vladamir Tarasenko are in COVID-19 protocols. … The Blues’ 30.1 percent on the power play is second-highest in the league. … St. Louis has the fifth-best penalty kill at 83.7 percent. … The Blues have the second-most wins in games when scoring three or more goals with 11.

Projected lines

Forwards:

Barbashev-O’Reilly-Buchnevich

Schenn-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-Sundqvist-Perron

Brown-Bozak-Kostin

Defense:

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo