It’s now 44 days of just a single win for the Seattle Kraken, and that number has been climbing for some time.

They’ve scored just four goals total over their last three games, all losses. In fact, all of their nine previous games have been winless; they remain without a victory since Dec. 14, when they were in San Jose.

The majority of the league’s omicron woes have persisted since that win. The Kraken have just continued to lose no matter the situation.

“We have to pay attention to detail on the defensive side of the game, tighten up a little bit more, and on the other side generate a little more offense,” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol after Sunday’s practice. “We didn’t generate enough, five on five. That’s something that will be a focus for us tomorrow.”

Chicago defeated the Kraken in their last matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 12. Back then, the Blackhawks had lost 11 of their last 12 games. The Kraken currently have lost 12 of their last 13.

This time around, Chicago has won four consecutive games, so perhaps the Kraken can flip the script. Since Derek King took over as Blackhawks coach shortly before that trip to Seattle, the Blackhawks are 14-9-3.

The Kraken have six more home games on this stretch before they head east ahead of the All-Star break. Getting some wins at home would ease some of the pain of this rough stretch. With just 24 points, the Kraken have the second fewest points in the West and are 18 points back of a playoff spot.

Chicago, with one more game played than the Kraken, is 11 points ahead. At just 7-11-2 on the road, perhaps the Blackhawks slow their roll and the Kraken can finally break their slump.

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Sunday’s practice

Forwards:

Marcus Johansson — Jared McCann — Jordan Eberle

Ryan Donato — Yanni Gourde — Calle Jarnkrok

Mason Appleton — Alexander Wennberg — Joonas Donskoi

Riley Sheahan — Alexander True — Colin Blackwell

Defense

Jamie Oleksiak — Carson Soucy

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Mark Giordano — Jeremy Lauzon

Notes

Chris Driedger went into COVID protocol on Sunday, so Antoine Bibeau was recalled from the ECHL to backup Philipp Grubauer, who will start against the Blackhawks.

Morgan Geekie remains out of the lineup with an upper-body injury.

Hakstol said Sunday that, despite switching the lineups up a bit during practice, that might not reflect the exact lineup on Monday.

If he does indeed sit again, this would be the fifth consecutive game Haydn Fleury isn’t in the lineup. He’s played only six games since Dec. 1.

Broadcast Info

Time/place: 2 p.m. PT, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: KJR-AM (950)

About the Blackhawks

This season: 15-18-5 (last game: 3-0 win over Anaheim)

Player to watch: Alex deBrincat

Notes: Kirby Dach and Dylan Strome are in COVID protocol….. Chicago’s 93 goals scored are the fourth fewest in the NHL … The Blackhawks’ 28.2 shots per game are the third fewest in the league … Chicago’s 75.7 penalty-kill percentage is the seventh lowest in the NHL … The Blackhawks have won four in a row and are 4-3-3 in their last 10 games.

Projected lines

Forwards:

Hagel-Reichel-Kane

DeBrincat-Toews-Kubalik

Borgstrom-Lafferty-Kurashev

Khaira-Carpenter-Entwistle

Defense

de Haan-Murphy

Stillman-Galvas

C. Jones-Gustafsson