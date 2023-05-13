A short-side wrist shot by Tye Kartye in the second period of Saturday’s latest second-round thriller was the biggest indicator yet that this Kraken playoff party had at least another night to run.

Kartye’s goal put his team up by three, chased Dallas Stars netminder Jake Oettinger and unleashed a wild Climate Pledge Arena celebration in which the Kraken rookie pounded his fist, thumped the side glass and nearly leapt out of his skates with adrenaline. His fired-up team held on from there for a 6-3 victory that sets up a decisive Game 7 on Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Matty Beniers and Joel Kiviranta traded goals 15 seconds apart in the third period as the Stars kept it close, but Jordan Eberle scored his second of the game on an empty net in the final minute as the Kraken forced their second consecutive Game 7 in as many series. The winner of Monday night’s clash will move on to face either Edmonton or Vegas in the Western Conference finals.

With the Kraken facing elimination at home for the first time in franchise history, they came out storming with first-period goals by Yanni Gourde and Eberle sandwiched around a Bryan Marchment counter for Dallas. The Kraken were just 2-3 at home this postseason and had suffered one-sided defeats in all three losses, but they served notice early on that this contest might be different — outshooting Dallas 16-5 in the opening frame.

But the game really turned early in the second period when Oliver Bjorkstrand carried the puck deep into the Stars zone, then dished it off to Eeli Tolvanen for an easy shot into a vacated right side of the net. Fewer than three minutes later, Tolvanen found himself in the left faceoff circle and snapped a puck Oettinger’s way that the goalie — who has struggled throughout this round — simply let get by him.

The crowd and Kartye both went wild, and the Stars wisely pulled Oettinger from there, knowing they’d need him again in two nights if the series went a full seven games. That still wasn’t guaranteed, as Joe Pavelski scored his eighth goal of the series off a power-play deflection with just over 14 minutes remaining in the second period.

Dallas continued to pour it on that middle frame, outshooting the Kraken 12-8 overall and forcing goalie Philipp Grubauer into some key saves. The Kraken survived the remainder of the period, then saw the Stars hit a pair of goal posts early in the final frame.

One was off a one-timer by Pavelski that had Grubauer cleanly beat.

Vince Dunn took a holding penalty at 6:19 of the third, but the Kraken staved off than man advantage with their two-goal lead intact. Not long after, Eberle sent Beniers in alone with a pass and the Kraken rookie beat Wedgewood with a snap shot to the short side that appeared to clinch the Kraken the game with a little more than half a period to go.

But Kiviranta struck back for Dallas before the Beniers goal could even be announced to get the Stars back close once again and ensure a nail-biting finish.