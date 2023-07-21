The Kraken announced Friday that they had agreed to terms on a four-year contract with a $7.35 million average annual value (AAV) for top-two defenseman Vince Dunn following a breakout season, making him the highest-paid player on the team.

Dunn, 26, was up for a significant raise. The restricted free agent’s previous two-year deal had an AAV of $4 million. Among NHL defensemen, he now has the 25th biggest cap hit.

“He put in the work and he deserves everything he got,” teammate Brandon Tanev said before heading off for the summer.

The sides settled days before Dunn’s arbitration hearing, which was set for July 24. Two other arbitration-bound Kraken defensemen, Will Borgen and Cale Fleury, settled well before their scheduled hearings, so the team avoided the situation altogether this offseason.

During the Kraken’s inaugural campaign, Dunn matched his career high of 35 points in 73 games but wanted more. Tanev encouraged Dunn to join him at his longstanding offseason haunt — Gary Roberts High Performance Training, in the Toronto suburbs, where both grew up.

Advertising

“He recommended that I train with him in the summer, and it’s probably been the best thing that I’ve ever done for my career,” Dunn said recently.

Roberts was no stranger. In 2020, the Kraken announced a three-year, exclusive deal with Seattle as his only team client, though he’d continue offseason work with opposing players. His list of famous clients includes three-time league MVP Connor McDavid and Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

Tanev was facing a long, hard summer after undergoing ACL surgery the previous December. Dunn’s first Kraken contract, signed in August 2021, was winding down. The latter wasn’t exactly in the market for a new trainer but took Tanev’s advice.

“[He] thought maybe a change would be good for me. I knew that I had a lot more to give, especially to this team,” Dunn said. “Wanted to be prepared as much as I could for that.”

Dunn said it was good to feed off the energies of some of the sport’s best athletes looking to get even better. But his current teammate continued to motivate him as well. Tanev’s noted intensity rubbed off as the two spent much of the summer together.

“Just being around him, I think it was good for me. It made me really disciplined,” Dunn said. “It made me take a step back and focus on my career and this season that I was looking forward to.”

Advertising

Dunn, the St. Louis Blues’ 2015 second-round pick (No. 56), won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 in a supporting role. In Seattle, there was a chance for a clean slate and to move up the depth chart. He and steady, defensive-minded Adam Larsson made up Seattle’s heavily relied upon top pairing all season. Larsson and Dunn were ninth and 13th, respectively, in the league in ice time. Dunn missed one game while Larsson appeared in all 82.

They said they were hard on each other. They expected a lot and held each other accountable.

“I think he impressed everyone that watched our games throughout the year,” Larsson said in May. “I am very impressed with him. I still think he has another step, but he really elevated his game on all levels this year.”

Dunn averaged 2:49 of power-play time but didn’t score with the man advantage. All 14 goals were at even strength (T-2nd NHL defensemen), as were 35 of 50 assists. Dunn ranked 10th among league defensemen in goals (tied), assists and points (tied).

Dunn had the longest point streak in the league going in March and broke his own franchise record with at least a point in 12 straight games. He also continued to focus on rounding out his defensive game.

The league started to take notice. Dunn finished 11th in Norris Trophy voting, receiving two third-place votes, four fourth-place votes and nine fifth-place votes — the first time in his career he’d gotten any. San Jose’s Erik Karlsson won the award for the NHL’s top defenseman who presents “the greatest all-around ability in the position.”

At least with cameras in his face, Tanev wasn’t ready to gloat for his part in Dunn’s professional advancement.

“Vince had a tremendous season. He was extremely important for us,” Tanev said. “He set career highs, did amazing things for our group. It’s great to have a teammate and a good friend that I can see every day in the summer.”