NHL playoffs first round, Game 7 (series tied 3-3)
Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche
6:30 p.m. | Ball Arena | Denver
TV: TNT, ROOT Sports | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Drama-filled Kraken vs. Avalanche playoff series culminates with contentious Game 7
DENVER — Kraken forward Jordan Eberle somehow found a way to throw additional gasoline on an opening-round playoff series already flaming with more drama than typical NHL showdowns needing a full seven games.
Eberle ensured Ball Arena fans on Sunday night will have a target at which to direct genuine anger along with a smattering of conspiracy-driven angst about why the defending champion Colorado Avalanche are facing a sudden-death Game 7 against a second-year team.
The league opted to not hold a hearing over Eberle’s boarding penalty against Andrew Cogliano during Friday’s Game 6 loss, but that was before it was revealed late Saturday afternoon that Cogliano — who’d returned to play in the third period — has a fractured neck and will be out indefinitely.
With the league seemingly unprepared Saturday evening to reverse its hands-off decision on Eberle amid pretty rough backlash and criticism, the veteran Kraken winger remained free to play in Sunday’s winner-take-all clash to decide who faces Dallas in Round 2.
As Game 7 of Kraken-Avalanche series nears, focus is still on Jordan Eberle’s hit on Andrew Cogliano
DENVER — Kraken forward Jordan Eberle said Sunday he was “concerned” upon hearing that his Game 6 hit on Colorado’s Andrew Cogliano had caused a fracture in his onetime teammate’s neck that’s now knocked him out of the remainder of the playoffs.
Eberle, who received a two-minute minor penalty for boarding on the play and was not suspended by the league, said “it’s a fast game out there” and he wasn’t trying to injure the Avalanche forward. The hit on Cogliano, 35, who returned for the third period of Friday’s contest and wasn’t diagnosed with the fractured C5 lamina in his cervical spine until after returning to Denver on Saturday, has become a major subplot to a series that plays a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night.
“I mean, honestly the game, it’s really fast,” Eberle said. “I mean, the puck’s coming up the wall and I just went in and tried to make a play. It’s tough when the puck is moving that fast … especially in a playoff game.
“And then, obviously, when the play ends up in an injury it’s always unfortunate,” he added. “I was happy to see him back in the third and then obviously you hear he’s hurt the next day and it’s tough. But for me, it’s just trying to play hockey and I think everyone knows the way I play. I’m obviously never trying to hurt anybody.”
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 6 loss to the Avalanche
Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s disappointing Game 6 loss to the Avalanche in Seattle on Friday night.
What can we expect from Game 7?
Geoff Baker: If history holds, tight checking and little scoring. I’ve watched the NHL for 47 years and really can’t remember too many blowout Game 7 results. Though, I must say, the NHL’s last Game 7 featured the New York Rangers whupping Carolina 6-2 last season. I know you’re from Raleigh, so I thought I’d mention that one, Kate.
My first Game 7 memory was watching my hometown Montreal beat Boston 5-4 in overtime in the 1979 league semifinal in the Don Cherry “Too Many Men” game. That was also a high-scoring Game 7 result — and would have been higher if not for incredible Bruins goaltending by Gilles Gilbert. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sunday’s game goes more the way of Yanni Gourde and Tampa Bay defeating Jordan Eberle and the New York Islanders 1-0 in the Eastern Conference final Game 7 two years ago.
After missed chance to clinch at home, Kraken brace for first Game 7
In any professional sport, the phrase “Game 7” has a regal aura, and the NHL has the well-earned reputation for providing the most intense, fraught and frenetic Game 7s of them all.
The Kraken will get to experience their first such foray on Sunday in Denver, but you can excuse them if they’re not frothing with glee at the prospect. Not yet, anyway.
It’s not that they’re backing down from the challenge, which will be the greatest of their short history. Anyone who has seen the first six games of their first-round playoff series with the Colorado Avalanche — even Seattle’s comparatively underwhelming effort Friday — has learned that backing down is not part of their vocabulary. Or their DNA.
Kraken overpowered by Avalanche in second period, forcing decisive Game 7
There was a brief first-period moment Friday night when Vince Dunn and his Kraken teammates appeared poised to pull off the dream scenario that would send the defending Stanley Cup champions packing.
Dunn’s goal with four minutes remaining in an opening period where the Colorado Avalanche came out strong and had a goal of their own waved off loomed as a potential and decisive opening-round series turner with intermission looming. But a late-period goal by Mikko Rantanen with just 20 seconds to go before the horn turned this into a disappointing 4-1 loss in a Game 6 where it was clear midway through the Avalanche had found a gear the home side showed no signs of matching.
“I thought we were fine after that first period although there were some things we could fix,” said Dunn, whose slapper from the top of the left circle enabled the Kraken to set an NHL record for scoring the first goal in each of their opening six franchise playoff games. “But that’s a team with a lot of high end skill and they make a lot of good plays. So, coming out flat and on our heels in the second, they’re going to make you pay.”
Vince Dunn scores first as Kraken set scoring milestone in loss to Avalanche
Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn’s first-period goal made history, though it turned out to be the only goal of a 4-1 loss that sent the Kraken back to Denver for a decisive Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series.
According to NHL PR, the Kraken became the first team in league history to open the scoring in each of the franchise’s first six playoff games. Five consecutive tied the playoff debut of the Toronto Maple Leafs, then the Toronto Arenas, in 1918.
Among new franchises they’ve set a new standard, but among established teams, this happened recently. The Winnipeg Jets scored in their first six playoff games in 2018.
It looked like the streak had ended, but the Kraken got a reprieve. Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram blasted a shot through traffic and celebrated the apparent 1-0 lead with a dip and fist pump, but the eagle-eyed Kraken video department saw grounds for a challenge. The play was determined to be offside and the goal was overturned.
