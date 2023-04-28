NHL playoffs first round, Game 6 (Kraken lead series 3-2)
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar cites personal reasons for Valeri Nichushkin’s absence after police report released
Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar doubled down on his assertion that Valeri Nichushkin has been absent the team for personal reasons and declined comment Friday when asked about a police report that stated a “heavily intoxicated” woman in behavioral crisis had been discovered inside the forward’s Seattle hotel room last Saturday.
Nichushkin left the team before last Saturday’s Game 3 of Colorado’s opening-round playoff series against the Kraken and hasn’t been seen or heard from in public since.
Bednar did say he’s spoken with Nichushkin but would not divulge his whereabouts nor rule out a possible return to the team if it survives this playoff round, which the Kraken led 3-2 entering Game 6 on Friday night.
“I’ve already told you he’s gone because of personal reasons,” Bednar told reporters during his media availability Friday morning after Colorado’s morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena. “And once it’s personal reasons, then I’m not going to comment on it at all.”
Hated rivals? Maybe not, but Kraken-Avalanche series another chapter between Seattle and Denver
DENVER — Just as Jeffrey Jones Sr. finished describing how uncontroversial wearing a Kraken jersey around downtown Denver had been, an Avalanche fan came down the staircase at Brooklyn’s, a sports bar that shares a parking lot with Ball Arena, and spotted him.
“Boooo! Booooo! Boooooo!”
You were saying?
The consensus outside of Game 5? There’s no bitter rivalry between the sports-loving cities of Seattle and Denver … yet. Check back in a few days. If the second-year Kraken send the defending Stanley Cup champions packing in the opening round of the NHL playoffs, there will be resentment.
Another chapter in a long sports history between the cities is underway, and a relatively cordial matchup got a shot in the arm this week.
Police report sheds light on Avalanche star Nichushkin’s early departure from Seattle
Seattle police say that a “severely intoxicated” woman who later had to be taken to a hospital was found in the Seattle hotel room of Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin on Saturday, around the time he vanished without explanation from the team’s playoff series against the Kraken.
Team officials said Nichushkin left town before the team’s game against the Kraken that night but did not say why, prompting speculation throughout the hockey world. The Avalanche said this week that Nichushkin’s departure was not a legal matter, but they have declined to provide further information or say whether he will play for them again this postseason.
The Kraken and Avalanche play Game 6 of their series Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken lead the series 3-2 and can eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions with one more victory.
A police report, released to The Seattle Times after a public records request, states that a patrol car was sent to the Four Seasons Hotel downtown to assist with a behavioral crisis call on Saturday and found a 28-year-old woman in an ambulance. According to the report, an ambulance attendant told police that Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom had more information.
How the Kraken pushed defending champion Avalanche to brink of elimination
One of an NHL-record 13 Kraken players to score in a playoff series made arguably his biggest contribution Wednesday night without even the benefit of a stick.
Center Alex Wennberg lost his stick killing a penalty in the final minute of the second period of Game 5 with the Kraken clinging to a one-goal lead and the puck along the side boards deep in his zone. Rather than panic, Swedish native Wennberg used inherent soccer skills to dribble the puck forward with his skates and somehow eluded onrushing Colorado Avalanche players.
Wennberg made it to center ice before Kraken reinforcements arrived, one of several unsung contributions by a deep lineup that’s outplayed the star-laden Avalanche.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 5 victory against the Avalanche
DENVER — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s crucial Game 5 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday night.
What Kraken player who didn’t score had the game that most impressed you?
Kate Shefte: That caveat is important, because all three goal-scorers would have been on the shortlist. I have to go with Jaden Schwartz. He has the most Stanley Cup playoff points on the roster with 59 (28 goals, 31 assists) in 93 games. It’s clear why that is. For me, Schwartz dipped out of view during stretches of the regular season, but he has really upped his game since the playoffs began.
His fingerprints are all over this series. There’s the obvious — five points (two goals, three assists) in five games. He had another apparent goal disallowed. He put an eye-popping 11 shots on goal in Game 4, and in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in this series, drew the penalty that led to the overtime goal. He took the initial shot on Morgan Geekie’s goal Wednesday.
